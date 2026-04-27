OMG! We Love this "Lizzie McGuire" Loungefly and Cell Phone Accessory Pouch!

Outfit repeating might be taboo, but there are no rules about being an accessory repeater!

Whether we’re at the parks or hanging out in our hometowns, we love toting around Disney accessories, especially those from Loungefly! The latest Disney collab is inspired by the Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire, and is decorated with icons of Lizzie’s animated alter ego.





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What’s Happening:

Disney Store is our favorite place to shop for branded merchandise, and we’re always thrilled when they offer something nostalgic for those of us who grew up in the 90s and aughts. Fans of Lizzie McGuire can rep their favorite Disney Channel show with the latest Loungefly mini backpack.

As always with Loungefly’s offerings, this backpack features a main compartment with a zip top, two side slip pockets, and a front zip pouch.

However, unlike most mini backpacks, this includes a cute mini bag charm shaped like an old-school cell phone! The bag charm has a lobster clip that can be attached to a D-ring on the side of the backpack. It also zips open and can hold small items like cash, keys, gum, and more.

The background looks like denim and is decorated with badges of animated Lizzie in some of her classic poses. Along with the title character, the pattern includes 2000s-era flowers.

The Lizzie McGuire Loungefly Backpack will be available at Disney Store on April 13 and sells for $80.00.

Lizzie McGuire Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Allover Lizzie McGuire cartoon print pattern

Double zipper main compartment

Zip front compartment

Adjustable padded simulated leather grain and seatbelt shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Detachable ''Lizzie'' zip phone case with lobster claw clasp

D-ring to clip case to bag

Approx. 10 1/2'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/2'' D

More Loungefly

Tinker Bell Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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