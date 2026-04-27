Get Ready for "Toy Story 5" with Adorable New Squishmallows Inspired by Your Favorite Toys

Everything is always cuter in Squishmallow form – and the toys from "Toy Story" are no exception!

You've got an adorable friend in these delightful Toy Story Squishmallows, now available in the lead-up to the release of Toy Story 5.

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What's Happening:

Blast off to infinity and beyond with a new lineup of Toy Story Squishmallows, bringing iconic characters to life in Squishmallows’ iconic plush style.

The lineup features fan favorite characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Forky, Alien, Zurg, and, of course, Rex, each geared up for action.

Alien, Rex, Zurg, and Forky are each available to purchase via Amazon, while Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bullseye can be found exclusively at Five Below.

Check out the complete collection below!

Woody Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00

Buzz Lightyear Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00

Jessie Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00

Bullseye Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00

Little Green Alien Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99

Rex Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99

Forky Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99

Zurg Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99

Roundup Reveal Week:

This comes as Disney continues Roundup Reveal Week, what appears to be over a week's worth of reveals of various items inspired by the iconic franchise.

Of course, a new movie means merchandise collections, and many products have been revealed by Mattel, Funko, Crocs, LeapFrog, Pandora, and more.

While we’re still waiting on the offerings from Disney Store, the shopping service has rounded up some of the current products available inspired by Toy Story.

Follow our Roundup Reveal Week tag to discover everything these is to purchase, and be sure to check out Toy Story 5 when it hits theaters on June 16!