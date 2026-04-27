Get Ready for "Toy Story 5" with Adorable New Squishmallows Inspired by Your Favorite Toys
Everything is always cuter in Squishmallow form – and the toys from "Toy Story" are no exception!
You've got an adorable friend in these delightful Toy Story Squishmallows, now available in the lead-up to the release of Toy Story 5.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What's Happening:
- Blast off to infinity and beyond with a new lineup of Toy Story Squishmallows, bringing iconic characters to life in Squishmallows’ iconic plush style.
- The lineup features fan favorite characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Forky, Alien, Zurg, and, of course, Rex, each geared up for action.
- Alien, Rex, Zurg, and Forky are each available to purchase via Amazon, while Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bullseye can be found exclusively at Five Below.
- Check out the complete collection below!
Woody Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00
Buzz Lightyear Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00
Jessie Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00
Bullseye Squishmallow – Five Below – $6.00
Little Green Alien Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99
Rex Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99
Forky Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99
Zurg Squishmallow – Amazon – $19.99
Roundup Reveal Week:
- This comes as Disney continues Roundup Reveal Week, what appears to be over a week's worth of reveals of various items inspired by the iconic franchise.
- Of course, a new movie means merchandise collections, and many products have been revealed by Mattel, Funko, Crocs, LeapFrog, Pandora, and more.
- While we’re still waiting on the offerings from Disney Store, the shopping service has rounded up some of the current products available inspired by Toy Story.
- Follow our Roundup Reveal Week tag to discover everything these is to purchase, and be sure to check out Toy Story 5 when it hits theaters on June 16!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com