Yee Haw! Disney Store Rounds Up New Collections in Celebration of "Toy Story"

The summer blockbuster season is almost here with a wonderful lineup of films hailing from Disney’s studios including Pixar’s Toy Story 5. Of course a new movie means merchandise collections, and Disney Store has just introduced its product lineup to celebrate the franchise.

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What’s Happening:

Are you ready to rejoin Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang for another adventure? In just a few weeks, we’ll be strolling into the theaters for Toy Story 5, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Bonnie’s (formerly Andy’s) beloved toys.

Of course, a new movie means merchandise collections, and while many products have already been revealed from Mattel, Funko, Crocs, LeapFrog, Pandora, and more, we’re still waiting on the offerings from Disney Store.

Starting today, the online retailer is excited to debut new merchandise in celebration of the film (and the entire franchise) that features the core cast, We expect it won't be long before the new characters join the lineup, too! The collection includes Bedding Apparel Playsets And more

The new Toy Story collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $24.99-$84.99.

Pizza Planet Space Crane 22 oz. Water Bottle with Straw – Toy Story | Disney Store

Woody Zip Hoodie for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story Denim Vest for Women | Disney Store

Woody's Boot Sculpted Mug – Toy Story | Disney Store

Woody 33 oz. Travel Cup with Straw – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story Button Down Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Toy Story Aliens MagicBand+ | Disney Store

Woody and Bullseye Ringer T-Shirt for Men – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Toy Story Bath Set | Disney Store

Woody's Roundup Spirit Jersey® for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story Throw Blanket | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Baseball Jersey for Adults – Toy Story | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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