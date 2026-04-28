GEO-82 Introduces New Drinks to Sip While Enjoying Magnificent Views of EPCOT

Three new drinks are now available at the adult-only lounge located within Spaceship Earth.

Since opening last summer, GEO-82, the all-new Spaceship Earth lounge, has provided EPCOT visitors with magnificent views and delicious beverages. Now, some new drinks are joining the menu.

What's Happening:

  • The name GEO-82 references the fact that Spaceship Earth is a geodesic sphere, plus the opening year of the park, 1982.
  • You'll find GEO-82 in the former AT&T / Siemens sponsor lounge, with access via Project Tomorrow, just before the west side exit doors.
  • Now, those looking to enjoy a relaxing view over Dreamers Point and World Celebration can do so with some delicious new alcoholic beverages, including:
    • Tuscan Olive Oil Martini – Savory, Herbaceous, Memorable; VUSA African Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry, Olive Oil, Tomato, Parmesan Crisp

  • Clarified Bee's Knees – Bee-utifully smooth, Honeyed, Milk-washed; Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat Gin, Honey, Lemon, Thyme. Inspired by EPCOT's commitment to agriculture and conservation.

  • Pink Peppercorn Clover Club – Elegant, Floral, Touch of Spice; Fords Gin, Dolin Blanc Vermouth de Chambéry, Raspberry, Pink Peppercorn, Lemon

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