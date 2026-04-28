GEO-82 Introduces New Drinks to Sip While Enjoying Magnificent Views of EPCOT
Three new drinks are now available at the adult-only lounge located within Spaceship Earth.
Since opening last summer, GEO-82, the all-new Spaceship Earth lounge, has provided EPCOT visitors with magnificent views and delicious beverages. Now, some new drinks are joining the menu.
What's Happening:
- The name GEO-82 references the fact that Spaceship Earth is a geodesic sphere, plus the opening year of the park, 1982.
- You'll find GEO-82 in the former AT&T / Siemens sponsor lounge, with access via Project Tomorrow, just before the west side exit doors.
- Now, those looking to enjoy a relaxing view over Dreamers Point and World Celebration can do so with some delicious new alcoholic beverages, including:
- Tuscan Olive Oil Martini – Savory, Herbaceous, Memorable; VUSA African Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry, Olive Oil, Tomato, Parmesan Crisp
- Clarified Bee's Knees – Bee-utifully smooth, Honeyed, Milk-washed; Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat Gin, Honey, Lemon, Thyme. Inspired by EPCOT's commitment to agriculture and conservation.
- Pink Peppercorn Clover Club – Elegant, Floral, Touch of Spice; Fords Gin, Dolin Blanc Vermouth de Chambéry, Raspberry, Pink Peppercorn, Lemon
- For more on GEO-82, be sure to check out complete tour of the adult-only lounge from its opening last summer!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Dates and initial details for the 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival have been revealed.
- Walt Disney World has confirmed 2026 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates and ticket on-sale info.
- The new psychedelic color scheme for the giant guitar of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has been revealed.
- Disney has launched its annual Week of Wishes with Make-A-Wish, while Walt Disney World debuts its newly reimagined Wish Lounge.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com