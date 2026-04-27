Disney Week of Wishes Returns as Walt Disney World Unveils Newly Reimagined Wish Lounge

The Walt Disney Company and Make-A-Wish highlight life-changing experiences for children around the world, granting a wish every hour

Disney is turning imagination into impact in a big way this spring, launching a global celebration that highlights just how powerful a wish can be when storytelling meets real life.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has officially kicked off its annual “Disney Week of Wishes,” an initiative created in partnership with Make-A-Wish that brings life-changing experiences to children around the world.

Disney grants a wish every hour of every day, making it the largest WishMaker globally.

This year’s celebration shines a spotlight on nearly 200 signature wish experiences, each designed to bring joy, hope, and unforgettable memories to children and their families.

Among the standout moments is a first-of-its-kind Avengers-themed event at Disneyland Resort, where nearly 40 Make-A-Wish families will step into the Marvel universe for an exclusive, immersive day. The event will feature appearances from Anthony Mackie and Paul Bettany, adding an extra magic for young Marvel fans.

But the wishes extend far beyond the parks. Some children will perform on Broadway in Disney’s Aladdin, others will announce NFL draft picks live on ESPN, and one lucky fan will attend the premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Each experience is tailored to the child’s dreams, turning deeply personal wishes into reality.

The week also marks a significant milestone in Disney’s decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish. Since granting its first official wish 45 years ago at Disneyland, Disney has helped fulfill more than 175,000 wishes worldwide. During this year’s celebration, former CEO Bob Iger will be honored with the inaugural WishMaker Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the more than 110,000 wishes granted during his leadership.

A new campaign video titled Drawn to You debuted to kick off the week, capturing the emotional journey behind each wish, from the spark of imagination to the moment it comes true. Inspired by real stories, the short film highlights how creativity, play, and storytelling help children express their dreams, which Disney then brings to life.

The impact of these wishes is also deeply felt within Disney itself. At Walt Disney World, the recently reimagined Wish Lounge at Magic Kingdom Park has been rededicated as a peaceful retreat for wish families. The space now carries even more meaning, featuring contributions from cast members who were once wish recipients themselves.

Globally, the celebration continues with events across Disney parks and experiences, including Frozen-themed wish weekends in Disneyland Paris, Marvel adventures in Shanghai, and music festivals in Tokyo. Each activation reflects Disney’s commitment to using its stories, characters, and platforms to create meaningful change.

As Disney Week of Wishes unfolds, it serves as a reminder that behind every magical moment is something even more powerful: the ability to inspire hope when it’s needed most.

A New Chapter for Wish Families at Walt Disney World

As part of this year’s celebration, Walt Disney World Resort has unveiled a newly reimagined Wish Lounge at Magic Kingdom Park, offering an even more meaningful and comforting space for Make-A-Wish families.

Originally opened in the late 2000s, the Wish Lounge has long served as a quiet retreat where families can rest and recharge during their park day.

Now, the refreshed space features updated design elements and heartfelt artwork inspired by iconic Disney wish-granting moments, reinforcing the emotional connection between Disney storytelling and the real-life experiences of wish kids.

At the center of the rededication was Abigail Hoyle, whose story reflects the full-circle impact of the program. After visiting Walt Disney World as a wish recipient in 2011 and spending time in the very same lounge, she has returned years later as a cast member helping create magical moments for other families.

The rededication also included a special moment for 6-year-old Paxton, a wish kid visiting from Pennsylvania, who was surprised with an unforgettable character experience alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum and Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle joined in welcoming Paxton and his family, marking a meaningful new beginning for the space.

With more than 7,000 wishes granted each year at Walt Disney World alone, the reimagined Wish Lounge stands as a symbol honoring past wishes while welcoming the next generation of families into moments they’ll never forget.

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