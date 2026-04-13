Hong Kong Disneyland Hosts First Ever Wish-Alumni Reunion While Granting Even More Wishes
There was also a donation, thanks in part to funds raised by a special souvenir.
Hong Kong Disneyland has hosted their first ever wish-alumni reunion while simultaneously granting new wishes.
What's Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) hosted its first-ever wish alumni reunion, the “Hong Kong Disneyland 20 Years of Magical Wishes Party,” to mark the milestone of 20 years of collaboration with Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong in granting wishes that lift the spirits of hundreds of children battling critical illnesses.
- More than 250 guests were invited to this special occasion to celebrate World Wish Month together, including wish children and HKDL wish alumni who had their Disney wishes come true at HKDL.
- At the Wishes Party, HKDL also announced a donation of HK$800,000 to Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong to support wish granting for children with critical illnesses.
- Part of the donation came from the sale of 1,000 limited‑edition Hong Kong Disneyland 20th Anniversary Celebration vinyl last winter.
- Among the wish children is 14‑year‑old Ernest, who overcame kidney disease with a transplant procedure. This year, his wish for a photography experience was granted by HKDL in collaboration with Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong.
- After being diagnosed with kidney disease, Ernest found comfort and encouragement through Disney magic at HKDL, a place he had loved for years. Every visit to HKDL lifted his spirits and created joyful moments that helped him stay positive throughout his treatment journey.
- HKDL also inspired his artistic photography dreams. With his health restored, Ernest wished to celebrate this new chapter of life with a professional‑grade camera capturing the magic of HKDL through his own lens.
- Making his wish come true, HKDL curated a series of in-park experiences, and Ernest was gifted a camera from Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong to capture these precious moments with his favorite Disney friends, accompanied by a professional photographer who offered hands-on lessons to hone his photography skills.
- Ernest’s photographs, themed around HKDL’s 20th anniversary, were displayed in the Wishes Party’s photo exhibition, showcasing his discovery of joy and happiness, confidence, and sense of possibility at HKDL.
- At the Magical Wishes Party, Ernest joined a moving march‑in moment together with wish alumni and their HKDL wish granters, symbolizing the enduring power of wishes across generations.
- Demonstrating how wishes continue to inspire long after they come true, 2006 wish alumna Sin Yee, now a young adult, shared her personal journey and reflected on the lasting impact of her wish. Together with the HKDL Entertainment team, the wish alumni presented a series of special stage performances. 2023 wish alumnus Jarvis performed the drums alongside Mickey Mouse, and 2025 wish alumna Yee Sun danced with Minnie Mouse.
- Since opening, HKDL has proudly granted around 400 wishes. Globally, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish for 45 years, granting wishes and creating happiness and joy for children and families when it’s needed most, in ways that only Disney can. On average, a Disney wish is granted every hour of every day.
What They're Saying:
- Ernest: “When I was first diagnosed, I was frightened, overwhelmed, and at times unable to see any hope. But every time I completed a round of treatment or surgery, I was able to visit Hong Kong Disneyland, and the pain seemed to fade away. Meeting Disney characters brought me so much joy and gave me the strength to continue my treatment. I know that by cooperating with the doctors and focusing on recovery, I will one day be able to leave the hospital and see Mickey Mouse again.”
- Tim Sypko, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “Disney stories teach us that even during life’s toughest moments, wishes and hope can light the way forward. Over the years, we’ve proudly supported Make‑A‑Wish Hong Kong through wishes, VoluntEARS, and charity initiatives — all driven by our belief that every child deserves joy. Let’s continue to believe in wishes — and in the incredible magic that happens when we come together to make them come true.”
- Cynthia Leung, Chairperson of Make-A-Wish Hong Kong: “We are deeply grateful to Hong Kong Disneyland for 20 years of unwavering support, and to the healthcare professionals, partners, and volunteers who have walked this path with us. Your support has allowed us to witness a profound truth: a wish is never just a fleeting moment of joy—it is a life-changing force that brings immense courage. A wish allows a child fighting a critical illness to shine with their most radiant light, a brilliance that truly illuminates the hearts of us all.”
Disney and Make-A-Wish:
- This is just one example of the incredible collaboration between Disney and Make-A-Wish that started back in 1980, when a young child’s wish to visit Disneyland was fulfilled. That event helped inspire the founding and expansion of Make-A-Wish as an organization.
- Since then, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to grant magical experience to children facing critical illnesses around the world.
- Over the decades, Disney and Make-A-Wish together have helped grant well over 150,000 wishes for children and their families using Disneyparks, cruises, studio visits, celebrity meet and greets and more.
- According to Make-A-Wish, in the United States approximately one out of every two wishes granted by Make-A-Wish involves Disney’s help in some way.
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