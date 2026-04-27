Photos: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's Giant Guitar Debuts New Psychedelic Color Scheme Ahead of The Muppets' Arrival
Rock on and on and on and on and on!
Can you picture that? Well, you won't have to imagine anymore, as the new psychedelic color scheme for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's giant guitar has been revealed.
What's Happening:
- A milestone in the Muppetational transformation of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster occurred today when tarps came down around the iconic giant guitar, revealing the brand-new color scheme.
- The new look takes inspiration from the classic Electric Mayhem van paint job, and will also include a golden key on the piano motif to pay homage to Dr. Teeth.
- Here's a look at what the guitar will look like when completed.
- And for fun, here's the old red Aerosmith color scheme.
- New “Starring The Muppets" signage is also expected to be added to the guitar, while the previously revealed attraction poster will go up nearby on the building.
- Speaking of the building, it has received a new grey look, which really helps the brightly-colored giant guitar stand out even more.
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder, Cast Member and DVC Member previews.
- The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
- "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
- "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
- The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!
- Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney has launched its annual Week of Wishes with Make-A-Wish, while Walt Disney World debuts its newly reimagined Wish Lounge.
- Teases seem to indicate that the first Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of 2026 will take place on August 7.
- A new patent filed by Disney could see the way safety checks are conducted on attractions at Disney Parks be updated and streamlined.
- More new Bluey merchandise is arriving at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Store, bringing Bluey and Bingo into the parks and beyond!
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