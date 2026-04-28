Dates and Initial Details Revealed for the 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
Get a taste of this year's culinary celebration!
Prepare to sip and stroll through the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, as the 2026 dates and initial details for the festival have been revealed.
What's Happening:
- The fun and flavor-filled celebration of worldly cuisines has been a fan-favorite festival since 1996, and this year it will run from August 27 to November 21, 2026.
- Just like previous years, the Global Marketplaces will offer a plethora of amazing food items from cultures around the world as well as kid-friendly and plant-based options.
- While the entire menu is still being dreamed up, Disney has teased three items that will be returning this year:
- Street Corn-style Dumplings: Chicken Dumplings with Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Street Corn Salad, Cotija, Lime Crema, and Cilantro (Gyozas of the Galaxy)
- Grilled Bushberry-spiced Shrimp Skewer with Sweet-and-Sour Vegetables and Coconut-Chilie Sauce (Australia)
- Kirschwasser Torte with Cherry-Brandy Buttercream, Fondant, Sugared Almonds, and Cherry Compote (The Alps)
- Some Global Marketplaces will have a phased opening during this year's event, with opening dates and the full Foodie Guide coming soon.
- Emile’s Fromage Montage is once again returning to Food & Wine for 2026, highlighting cheese inspired dishes available at select Global Marketplaces.
- For younger guests at the festival, Remy’s Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt returns to the World Showcase, allowing festival goers to find the Ratatouille character throughout the park’s different pavilions. Fans will be able to grab the sticker map, which, when completed, will allow guests to pick up a special prize.
- Live music takes center stage with the return of the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre.
- Performances are included in admission with the park, and operate on first-come first-served seating.
- Details on dining packages and the concert lineup will be revealed in the near future.
- For those looking to head out on a culinary adventure at EPCOT, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World has confirmed 2026 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates and ticket on-sale info.
- The new psychedelic color scheme for the giant guitar of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has been revealed.
- Disney has launched its annual Week of Wishes with Make-A-Wish, while Walt Disney World debuts its newly reimagined Wish Lounge.
- A new patent filed by Disney could see the way safety checks are conducted on attractions at Disney Parks be updated and streamlined.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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