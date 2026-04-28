Photos: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Puts its Foot Down with New Displays at Disney Springs

From a giant shoe to a free hairspray machine, there's plenty of Devilish spots.

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 opening this weekend, artwork and photo ops for the film have taken over Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, both inside and outside of the local AMC Theater.

An outdoor photo opp backdrop features stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in life size (or slightly larger than life, which feels fitting), while the same art adorns a billboard.

Outdoors you'll also find the attention-getting giant high heel, complete with pitchfork.

At the AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 theater, a Devil Wears Prada 2 logo banner hangs beneath the AMC logo, while inside you'll find another photo op with Miranda and the gang.

The lobby to the theater also has this special Devil Wears Prada 2 "Press in Case of Fashion Emergency" machine, which offers up some TRESemmé Hair Spray for those in need.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.