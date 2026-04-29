Disney Imagineering Discuss the New Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Finale at Magic Kingdom
Plus, info on the new opening in the Rainbow Caverns.
With the re-opening of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom imminent, Walt Disney Imagineering are discussing some of the changes guests will find.
What's Happening:
- Blog Mickey were among a group of media who spoke to Imagineer Dan Flynn, and they recounted how Flynn revealed the idea for the new finale was inspired by looking at what was already at the attraction - in this case, the gold visible in the queue. Flynn said that got the imagineers pondering "Where did it come from? How did it get there? Why is the Big Thunder Mining Company constantly in the mountain?"
- Said Flynn, "As you cross your final hill, you’re going to enter a cave of lots of shimmering glimmer, and at last, you’ll see the mother lode of gold."
- The ride will now conclude with the train "pushed out of the mountain with an ominous warning about those who continue to try to explore and mine the caverns of Big Thunder Mountain," even as it will be something different from what can now be found in other versions of Big Thunder, such as at Disneyland.
- Flynn also described the opening in the Rainbow Caverns as more prevalent and colorful than before, including a transformation into something more ominous.
- Big Thunder Mountain will re-open at Walt Disney World on May 3, now with a lower height requirement.
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