New Halloween Horror Nights Acrylics Released as HHN 35 Houses are Revealed

We expect to see even more characters in the coming weeks and months.

Halloween Horror Nights fans are sure to return to the park numerous times before this year's event even begins for a new collectible acrylic set.

What's Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights has a legion of fans who celebrate every aspect of the annual Universal Orlando event, all the lore, the original characters, and each detail. If I mentioned Carey, Ohio and you know exactly what I mean, then you're probably one of those fans.

Appealing to the most devoted Halloween Horror Nights enthusiast, the first time visitors, and everyone in between - Universal Orlando has debuted a new collectible acrylic figure set bringing this year's event to life in a brand new way.

As each house is revealed for the event this year, a new figure with related characters will follow - giving fans an early glimpse of the terror that they can own and display.

As we already know one of the houses - Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control - they serve as our first acrylic figure set, bringing the famous icons of Dr. Oddfellow and Jack the Clown as a tone-setting first edition. The two collectibles can come together on a separately sold infernal carnival collectible display.

As more houses and characters emerge for the event, more acrylic collectibles and pieces will arrive as well.

The Jack the Clown and the Dr. Oddfellow figures are set to arrive at Universal Orlando and ShopUniversal on May 1, with more arriving in the coming months.

The Characters: