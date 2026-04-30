New Halloween Horror Nights Acrylics Released as HHN 35 Houses are Revealed
We expect to see even more characters in the coming weeks and months.
Halloween Horror Nights fans are sure to return to the park numerous times before this year's event even begins for a new collectible acrylic set.
What's Happening:
- Halloween Horror Nights has a legion of fans who celebrate every aspect of the annual Universal Orlando event, all the lore, the original characters, and each detail. If I mentioned Carey, Ohio and you know exactly what I mean, then you're probably one of those fans.
- Appealing to the most devoted Halloween Horror Nights enthusiast, the first time visitors, and everyone in between - Universal Orlando has debuted a new collectible acrylic figure set bringing this year's event to life in a brand new way.
- As each house is revealed for the event this year, a new figure with related characters will follow - giving fans an early glimpse of the terror that they can own and display.
- As we already know one of the houses - Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control - they serve as our first acrylic figure set, bringing the famous icons of Dr. Oddfellow and Jack the Clown as a tone-setting first edition. The two collectibles can come together on a separately sold infernal carnival collectible display.
- As more houses and characters emerge for the event, more acrylic collectibles and pieces will arrive as well.
- The Jack the Clown and the Dr. Oddfellow figures are set to arrive at Universal Orlando and ShopUniversal on May 1, with more arriving in the coming months.
The Characters:
- In HHN lore, Dr. Oddfellow was once the employer (and later brought about the demise) of Jack Schmidt (AKA Jack the Clown), who would become one of the most fearsome clowns in history.
- Both were introduced at the Halloween Horror Nights event back in 2000, with Jack returning as the icon of the event for several different years and Dr. Oddfellow serving as the icon of HHN 32 back in 2023.
- Oddfellow is a charismatic circus entrepreneur who secretly perfected his craft as a dark sorcerer, attempting to gain immortality by harnessing the power of the Dark Zodiac by sacrificing the souls of his followers.
- Far more associated with the event is Jack the Clown, who has become the unofficial face of the annual event, even though he has served as the host icon for only a handful of the 35 iterations of Halloween Horror Nights.
- Though initially betrayed by Dr. Oddfellow (more of which can be read in the lore of HHN), Jack has returned to the event a number of times, including hosting his own "Carnival of Carnage" back in 2007. He has his own complicated lore himself, rich with details of associated characters like brother Eddie, and assistant Chance.