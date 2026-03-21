Two Legends Set to Return for 35th Anniversary Year at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares” as the theme for this year’s event, which will turn the park "into a decrepit, fear‑fueled carnival" featuring a new slate of haunted houses, scare zones and entertainment inspired by elements from Halloween Horror Nights’ history plus some of the biggest horror-based IP.

Jack and Oddfellow are said to be the ringmasters of the event, so we will see what else comes from Universal in the weeks and months leading up the big event. As such, the duo is also featured on a number of new merchandise items that can be found at the parks (and online at

) starting today.