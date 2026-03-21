Two Legends Set to Return for 35th Anniversary Year at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
Jack is back and that's a fact.
Halloween Horror Nights is on approach, and after several days of teasing and an eyecatching social campaign, we're finally getting the first of what are likely several big reveals.
What's Happening:
- Social media has been in a bit of a frenzy in the last few days as mysterious tickets started appearing via influencers in everyone's feed, promising some kind of reveal for the popular Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Orlando.
- The ticket promised a reveal for HHN 35 on March 21, which is also when Universal Orlando would be celebrating Halloween Horror Nights at MegaCon while it was in town.
- Well, the day has come and they kept to their promise, revealing that this anniversary year will feature the return of both Jack the Clown and the recent favorite, Dr. Oddfellow.
- In the HHN Lore, Dr. Oddfellow and Jack have quite the past - but to keep it relatively G-Rated here at Laughing Place, I'll point to this page to find out more about the legacy of these characters and their torrid history. Let's just say they might not be too particularly fond of each other...leading to the announcement of a new Haunted House experience this year.
- In “Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control,” the long‑standing conflict between Jack and Oddfellow comes to life for the first time as guests journey into the unsettling origins of the two adversaries’ undying rivalry. As chaos and control collide, the two Icons battle for dominance until they ultimately discover that the only way to obtain the power they seek is not to fight each other - but to join forces instead.
- This will tie into the theme of this year's event, the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares” as the theme for this year’s event, which will turn the park "into a decrepit, fear‑fueled carnival" featuring a new slate of haunted houses, scare zones and entertainment inspired by elements from Halloween Horror Nights’ history plus some of the biggest horror-based IP.
- Jack and Oddfellow are said to be the ringmasters of the event, so we will see what else comes from Universal in the weeks and months leading up the big event. As such, the duo is also featured on a number of new merchandise items that can be found at the parks (and online at shopuniversal.com) starting today.
- Ticket information is expected to be announced soon, with the dates for the event this year running from Aug. 28-Nov. 1, 2026.
Rampant Speculation:
- As is usually the case, especially with an anniversary year, Halloween Horror Nights rumors circulate and get the fans whipped up into a frenzy as soon as the last event night ends.
- While rumors are rumors, sometimes they do appear to be a thing. A house featuring Jack and Oddfellow had been circulating for a bit, and today was formally announced.
- Other rumored houses include one based on Lady Gaga, similar to a house based on The Weeknd several years ago. Another, with the finale airing in the last year, would be a return of a Stranger Things-based house.
- Only time will tell, and we'll know for sure in the coming weeks and months, hopefully well ahead of the August 28th launch of the event this year.
- To visit Universal Orlando and partake in Halloween Horror Nights, or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning