EW Shares More Details About "Toy Story 5" in New Summer Preview Exclusive
A good read, unless you want to fly in to the theater having only see the trailer.
A new Summer Movie Preview in Entertainment Weekly is shining a spotlight on one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- A new edition of Entertainment Weekly (EW) features a special summer preview of some of the biggest movies set to arrive this season.
- One of those is the next film from Pixar Animation Studios, the highly-anticipated fifth entry in the Toy Story saga, Toy Story 5.
- In the EW exclusive, they shine a spotlight on director Andrew Stanton, who was the second animator and ninth employee to be hired at Pixar Animation Studios. As such, he has had a hand in each Toy Story film the studio has produced, dating back to the 1995 original.
- While the exclusive look focuses on the new movie, which Stanton says will be his final film that he helms at the studio, we also celebrate his work, input, and future at the studio. He might not direct, but he'll still be there "until he's in a rocking chair somewhere, and I will always have a strong opinion."
- With that premise as our guide, the EW exclusive goes on to share more details about the fifth installment of the story, and how we got there, with star Tom Hanks (Woody) sharing that he thought Toy Story 4 was "the actual perfect place to end the saga" but it was Stanton and his approach that felt like "vintage Toy Story."
- The article shares more about the characters, the cast, and some plot details that go beyond what we've seen in the trailers thus far. There's also exclusive images (part of which is used above) that show off subtle new looks for some of our favorite characters - including Bonnie who continues to grow up.
- That said, if you want to be spared every detail and surprise, this is your official spoiler alert.
- The article itself is a fun read, as we hear from the cast, the creatives, and more from Stanton who praises co-director Kenna Harris.
- Conan O'Brien also shares what it was like to record his lines at the legendary Pixar studio, though I must call out a bit of a technicality - O'Brien mentions that even the first Toy Story was recorded in the same space. While pushing my glasses up, I have to nerd-ily add that Toy Story and the majority of Toy Story 2 were made at Pixar's original Point Richmond campus (along with A Bug's Life), not their current landmark Emeryville campus, which produced Monsters Inc. - and each film since - at that location.
- You can read the full exclusive over at EW. Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19.
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