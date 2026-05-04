"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Delivers One of Strongest Theatrical Debuts of 2026

It seems that audiences, did in fact, gird their loins.

After making its debut in theaters globally, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has had quite the opening weekend, becoming one of the strongest performing movies of the year so far.

What's Happening:

After much hype and lots of fans who eagerly anticipated the new sequel, 20th Century Studios' The Devil Wears Prada.2 arrived in theaters everywhere this weekend, delivering an impressive box office return for its debut.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 original grossed an estimated $233.6 million worldwide in its opening weekend, including $77 million domestically and $156.6 million internationally, marking one of the strongest theatrical debuts of 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 posted the second-highest Motion Picture Association (MPA) global opening of 2026 so far, and has already generated 72% of the total box office earned by the original film, which finished its theatrical run at $326 million globally.

The Film Itself:

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are two of the four big stars who have returned for the highly-anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which arrived in theaters everywhere literally hours after their star ceremony.

20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - which reunites the original main cast of Meryl Streep, future Disney Legend Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now in theaters everywhere, and you can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film in his review.



