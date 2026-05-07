"Alice and Steve" Trailer Reveals a Feud Between Best Friends Like No Other

Relationships get messy and hilarious in Hulu's new comedy series "Alice and Steve"

Meet Alice and Steve in the trailer for Hulu's hilarious new comedy series of the same name, set to debut on the streamer next month.

What's Happening:

Hulu has shared the official trailer for their new comedy series Alice and Steve, starring Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement.

At the center of the story is Alice, played by Nicola Walker, whose world is upended when her best friend Steve, played by Jemaine Clement, starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.

What begins as shock quickly spirals into something far messier, as Alice attempts to sabotage the relationship and reclaim control over her life.

But Steve isn’t backing down. Instead, the situation escalates into an all-out emotional war, transforming what was once a close friendship into a deeply personal and often hilarious feud. The show leans into its “wrong-com” identity, subverting traditional romantic comedy tropes and replacing them with tension, pettiness, and razor-sharp humor.

The series explores uncomfortable but compelling questions about loyalty, boundaries, and the limits of love.

Supporting performances from Joel Fry and Yali Topol Margalith help round out the ensemble, adding layers to a story that thrives on its complicated dynamics.

Tyrese Eaton-Dyce, Marcia Warren, Eilidh Fisher and Ebony Aboagye also star in the ensemble cast.

Alice and Steve is set to premiere June 8, 2026, dropping all six episodes at once on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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