"Alice and Steve" Trailer Reveals a Feud Between Best Friends Like No Other
Relationships get messy and hilarious in Hulu's new comedy series "Alice and Steve"
Meet Alice and Steve in the trailer for Hulu's hilarious new comedy series of the same name, set to debut on the streamer next month.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has shared the official trailer for their new comedy series Alice and Steve, starring Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement.
- At the center of the story is Alice, played by Nicola Walker, whose world is upended when her best friend Steve, played by Jemaine Clement, starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.
- What begins as shock quickly spirals into something far messier, as Alice attempts to sabotage the relationship and reclaim control over her life.
- But Steve isn’t backing down. Instead, the situation escalates into an all-out emotional war, transforming what was once a close friendship into a deeply personal and often hilarious feud. The show leans into its “wrong-com” identity, subverting traditional romantic comedy tropes and replacing them with tension, pettiness, and razor-sharp humor.
- The series explores uncomfortable but compelling questions about loyalty, boundaries, and the limits of love.
- Supporting performances from Joel Fry and Yali Topol Margalith help round out the ensemble, adding layers to a story that thrives on its complicated dynamics.
- Tyrese Eaton-Dyce, Marcia Warren, Eilidh Fisher and Ebony Aboagye also star in the ensemble cast.
- Alice and Steve is set to premiere June 8, 2026, dropping all six episodes at once on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has released the trailer for the second season of Deli Boys ahead of its debut on May 28.
- Yes, chef! The Bear returns this June for its fifth and final season on FX and Hulu, with a surprise flashback episode already streaming.
- Hank Hill and his buddies in Arlen, TX will be back on our screens soon, as Hulu has revealed a July season premiere date for King of the Hill.
- Could Family Guy be returning to a galaxy far, far away for another spoof? A new tease from Hulu on social media seems to indicate that’s a possibility.
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