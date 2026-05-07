"Alice and Steve" Trailer Reveals a Feud Between Best Friends Like No Other

Relationships get messy and hilarious in Hulu's new comedy series "Alice and Steve"
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Meet Alice and Steve in the trailer for Hulu's hilarious new comedy series of the same name, set to debut on the streamer next month.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has shared the official trailer for their new comedy series Alice and Steve, starring Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement.
  • At the center of the story is Alice, played by Nicola Walker, whose world is upended when her best friend Steve, played by Jemaine Clement, starts dating her 26-year-old daughter. 
  • What begins as shock quickly spirals into something far messier, as Alice attempts to sabotage the relationship and reclaim control over her life.
  • But Steve isn’t backing down. Instead, the situation escalates into an all-out emotional war, transforming what was once a close friendship into a deeply personal and often hilarious feud. The show leans into its “wrong-com” identity, subverting traditional romantic comedy tropes and replacing them with tension, pettiness, and razor-sharp humor.
  • The series explores uncomfortable but compelling questions about loyalty, boundaries, and the limits of love.

  • Supporting performances from Joel Fry and Yali Topol Margalith help round out the ensemble, adding layers to a story that thrives on its complicated dynamics. 
  • Tyrese Eaton-Dyce, Marcia Warren, Eilidh Fisher and Ebony Aboagye also star in the ensemble cast.
  • Alice and Steve is set to premiere June 8, 2026, dropping all six episodes at once on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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