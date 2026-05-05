"King of the Hill" Season 15 Premiere Date Revealed

The Hills are alive with the sound of Arlen this July.
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Hank Hill and his buddies in Arlen, TX will be back on our screens soon, as Hulu has revealed a July season premiere date for King of the Hill.

What's Happening:

  • King of the Hill Season 15 will premiere July 20th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
  • In 2025, King of the Hill, which debuted way back in 1997, returned with new episodes for the first time in 15 years.
  • Like Season 14, Season 15 is comprised of ten new episodes.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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