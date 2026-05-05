"King of the Hill" Season 15 Premiere Date Revealed

The Hills are alive with the sound of Arlen this July.

Hank Hill and his buddies in Arlen, TX will be back on our screens soon, as Hulu has revealed a July season premiere date for King of the Hill.

What's Happening:

King of the Hill Season 15 will premiere July 20th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

In 2025, King of the Hill, which debuted way back in 1997, returned with new episodes for the first time in 15 years.

Like Season 14, Season 15 is comprised of ten new episodes.

King of the Hill is sure to stick around for quite a while still, with the series already renewed through Season 17.

When Hulu first commissioned King of the Hill's return, it included two 10-episode seasons, including the upcoming Season 15, and then the series got an additional two-season renewal beyond that.

The revival season was greeted by strong reviews - you can check out Luke's thoughts for Laughing Place here -- along with 4.4 million views around the world during its first week of release.