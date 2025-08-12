Hulu's "King of the Hill" Revival Scores Big with Viewers In First Week of Streaming on the Disney-Owned Service

Hank Hill and company are proving popular around the world.

Animated sitcom fans are loving Hulu’s return to Arlen, Texas, as the Disney-owned streaming service’s King of the Hill revival has made a big splash in the ratings since returning last week.

Hulu’s new King of the Hill revival series has scored big with viewers on the Disney-owned streaming service.

According to The Wrap, the series racked up 4.4 million views around the world during its first week of release, making it "Disney+ and Hulu's most-viewed adult animation season premiere in five years."

, the series racked up 4.4 million views around the world during its first week of release, making it “Disney+ and Hulu’s most-viewed adult animation season premiere in five years." The original 13 seasons of the animated sitcom (which aired from 1997-2009) have also seen a 41% bump in viewership on Hulu since early March, when promotion for the revival first kicked into high gear.

King of the Hill was created by Mike Judge ( Beavis and Butt-Head ) and Greg Daniels ( The Office ).

was created by Mike Judge ( ) and Greg Daniels ( ). The revival series stars the voices of Mike Judge as Hank Hill, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive, Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill, Johnny Hardwick / Toby Huss as Dale Gribble, Ashley Gardner as Nancy Gribble, Ronny Chieng as Kahn Souphanousinphone, Lauren Tom as Connie, Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble, Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong, Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong, Keith David as Brian Robertson, and Anthony "Citric" Campos as Emilio.

All 14 seasons of King of the Hill are available to stream via Hulu, with the 15th season already in production and expected to be released next year.

