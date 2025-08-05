Video / Photos: Hulu's "King of the Hill" Revival Hosts Special Screening Event at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre

Members of the show's voice cast and creative team were in attendance.

“I tell you what…" Yesterday evening in Hollywood, California, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club held a special screening event for Hulu’s new King of the Hill revival series, with surprise guests and fun bonuses included.

Prior to the screening, the talented El Capitan Theatre pipe organist Rob Richards entertained the crowd with a selection of Hollywood-related tunes, then wowed us all with an energetic cover of the King of the Hill theme. After that, members of the King of the Hill creative team and voice cast (including co-creator Greg Daniels, showrunner Saladin K. Patterson, voice of Connie - Lauren Tom, and voice of Cotton Hill - Toby Huss) were brought out on stage to introduce the show. You can watch video of both moments below.

Watch "King of the Hill" cast members and creative team introduce revival screening at El Capitan Theatre:

Rewinding time about an hour and a half, I arrived at El Capitan Theatre to find the famous Hollywood movie house’s marquee, lobby, and concession stand decked out in the King of the Hill revival’s key art.

Inside the theater’s lobby, the El Capitan had a special King of the Hill photo op set up for guests to pose with.

Inside the auditorium, the King of the Hill logo was projected onto the El Capitan’s curtain prior to the beginning of the show.

Here are a few still images of Rob Richards playing the El Capitan pipe organ and the cast and creative team introducing the screening.

In addition to complimentary popcorn and soft drinks, everyone who attended this D23 event received Alamo beer koozies and King of the Hill mini-posters upon exiting.

All ten episodes of King of the Hill season 14 are available to stream right now via Hulu or the Disney+ with Hulu bundle.