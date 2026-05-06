"The Bear" Sets Final Season Premiere Date

The Emmy-winning series returns June 25 with a surprise flashback episode already streaming.

Yes, chef! FX’s The Bear is plating up one last course for its fifth and final season.

What’s Happening:

After years of critical acclaim and cultural dominance, The Bear is preparing to close its kitchen doors for good. FX has officially announced that the Emmy Award-winning hit will return for its fifth and final season on June 25, 2026, with episodes airing on FX and streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

All eight episodes of the final season will be available to stream at launch, allowing fans to binge the entire story as it reaches its emotional conclusion.

The FX broadcast will kick off with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly episode releases.

The announcement arrives alongside a surprise for fans: a special flashback episode titled Gary, now streaming. Co-written by and starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, the episode takes viewers back in time, following Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary, Indiana.

The unexpected release offers deeper insight into the characters’ pasts, adding emotional weight ahead of the show’s final chapter.

Season five picks up immediately after a major turning point. Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, has abruptly stepped away from the restaurant and the culinary world entirely, leaving Sydney, Richie, and Natalie “Sugar” to pick up the pieces. With financial pressures mounting, a potential sale looming, and even the threat of a storm complicating matters, the team must come together for one last push.

At the center of the final season is a singular goal: delivering a final service worthy of a Michelin star. But as the series has always emphasized, The Bear isn’t just about food, it’s about people. The closing chapter promises to explore whether perfection lies in the dishes themselves or in the relationships forged behind the scenes.

The ensemble cast returns alongside White, including Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson.

Recurring appearances from Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, and Jamie Lee Curtis are also expected, rounding out a cast that has become one of television’s most celebrated ensembles.

Created by Christopher Storer, the series has consistently blended high-intensity kitchen drama with deeply human storytelling, earning awards and a devoted fanbase along the way. Its unique mix of chaos, vulnerability, and authenticity has set a new standard for modern television.

As the final season approaches, the stakes have never been higher, and neither has the emotional payoff. For longtime viewers, June 25 marks not just a premiere, but a farewell to the beloved series.

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