"Welcome to Wrexham" Season 5 Trailer Arrives as Stakes Rise and Ambitions Grow

FX’s hit docuseries follows Wrexham A.F.C.’s rise into League One as pressure mounts on and off the pitch

The underdog story that captured global attention is far from over. What began as a surprising Hollywood-meets-football experiment has evolved into one of the most compelling real-life sports narratives on television, and now it is entering its next high-stakes chapter.

What’s Happening:

FX has released the official trailer for the return of Welcome to Wrexham, confirming the series will premiere May 14 on Hulu, FX, and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

As anticipation builds, the new season promises to dig even deeper into the pressures, triumphs, and growing pains of a club that refuses to stay small.

When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham A.F.C. in 2020, the move raised eyebrows across both Hollywood and the sports world. A fifth-tier football club in North Wales did not exactly signal blockbuster success, but that unexpected pairing became the foundation for a global phenomenon rooted in authenticity, community, and long-term ambition.

What followed was a remarkable climb. With back-to-back promotions, Wrexham has surged into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years. That rapid ascent has transformed the narrative from hopeful rebuild to serious competition, bringing with it increased pressure, financial demands, and heightened expectations from fans around the world.

The new season of the series explores what happens when the underdog label no longer applies. Competing at a higher level means tougher opponents, tighter margins, and the challenge of maintaining momentum while adapting to a more intense environment.

At the same time, the series continues to focus on the human side of the story. Beyond the matches, it captures the impact on the town, the supporters, and the people behind the scenes who have shaped Wrexham’s resurgence.

As the club grows in global recognition, the balance between preserving its identity and embracing its newfound spotlight becomes increasingly complex.

Reynolds and McElhenney remain at the center of that journey, navigating the realities of ownership while continuing to document every step. Their involvement adds another layer to the story, offering insight into what it takes to turn ambition into sustained success.

As Welcome to Wrexham returns, it does so at a pivotal moment. The climb has been impressive, but the next phase may prove to be the most defining yet, testing whether this once unlikely project can truly go the distance.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Welcome to Wrexham below:

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