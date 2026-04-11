CinemaCon 2026: James Cameron, Catherine Laga'aia, More Chosen for Big Screen Achievement Awards

The seven honorees will be celebrated on April 16th.

CinemaCon has announced this year’s honorees for the 2026 Big Screen Achievement Awards, which includes Avatar franchise director James Cameron, Moana (2026) star Catherine Laga’aia, and more!

What’s Happening:

CinemaCon, the world’s largest global cinema industry convention, announced honorees for the 2026 Big Screen Achievement Awards.

The event will take place on April 16 at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The awards recognize outstanding achievements by actors and filmmakers in theatrical cinema.

The event highlights the film industry’s appreciation for talent that enhances the big-screen experience.

James Cameron will receive the Cinema United Spirit of the Industry award. Cameron has made a huge name for himself in Hollywood, proving to be one of the biggest blockbuster directors of our time. Known for pulling off the impossible, Cameron’s biggest projects include Terminator 2: Salvation Day, Titanic, and the Avatar franchise. He is responsible for 3 of the top 4 highest grossing films of all time.

will receive the Cinema United Spirit of the Industry award. Queen Latifah will be honored for Cultural Impact in Film. Queen Latifah is as much of a public personality as she is an actress, but don’t let that take away from her talent. Latifah is an Academy Award nominated actress for her role in Chicago, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner for Life Support, and will star in the upcoming film Ice Age: Boiling Point.

will be honored for Cultural Impact in Film. LaKeith Stanfield will receive Star of the Year. Stanfield is known to most from FX’s hit series Atlanta, but the Academy Award nominee has been in numerous critically acclaimed projects like Get Out, Uncut Gems, and will star in NEON’s upcoming I Love Boosters.

will receive Star of the Year. Zoey Deutch will receive the Vanguard Award. Deutch stars in Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass as a woman who seeks revenge after her fiancé’s betrayal. She has recently earned acclaim for Novelle Vague and continues to expand her career across film and theater.

will receive the Vanguard Award. Adam Scott will receive the Award of Excellence in Acting. Scott has racked up award nominations for his role in Severance, but is also a household staple making appearances in hit series like Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Big Little Lies. This May, catch him in the upcoming horror film Hokum.

will receive the Award of Excellence in Acting. Noah Centineo will be named Star of Tomorrow. Centineo has come a long from his guest star role on Austin & Ally. Gaining heartthrob status from his role in the To All the Boys I Loved Before franchise, Centineo has moved on to big blockbusters, starring in this summer’s Street Fighter.

will be named Star of Tomorrow. Catherine Lagaʻaia will receive the Rising Star of 2026. Laga’aia is stepping into her first major role playing the titular character in this summer’s live-action adaptation of Moana. Already planning her next move, Laga’aia will star in 2027’s thriller Crashout.

will receive the Rising Star of 2026.

What They’re Saying:

Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of Cinema United: “Our industry is at its best when those in it come together to celebrate the power of seeing a movie on the big screen. This includes the incredibly talented people both in front of and behind the camera, whose work is at the heart of what makes the moviegoing experience so powerful and enduring. The films from this year’s honorees will undoubtedly capture the imaginations of audiences around the world, and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

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