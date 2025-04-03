CinemaCon 2025: Universal Pictures Blends Legacy and Ambition in a Blockbuster Showcase

Universal Pictures returned to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with an air of confidence and a full orchestra. Opening their 2025 CinemaCon presentation with a live symphony performance conducted by Rickey Minor, the studio revisited iconic musical themes from its library, including Jurassic Park, Psycho, E.T., Oppenheimer, and Wicked. Studio executives took the stage to highlight Universal’s box office dominance, critical acclaim, and commitment to theatrical-first releases across genres. With major entries from DreamWorks Animation, Blumhouse, Focus Features, and the studio’s own blockbuster IPs, Universal used its time on stage to look both forward and back - touting legacy franchises while revealing bold new titles for the future. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the presentation, organized by studio brand and release date.

Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon – June 13, 2025

The morning began with a full screening of the upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, introduced by director Dean DeBlois and stars Gerard Butler and Niko Parker. After rapturous applause, they returned during Universal’s showcase to announce that How to Train Your Dragon 2 is officially greenlit and will release on June 11, 2027.

Jurassic World: Rebirth – July 2, 2025

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and director Gareth Edwards took the stage with a scripted banter that didn’t quite land, but the film itself looks promising. Edwards described it as a rollercoaster ride that channels the spirit of the original. A new scene showed a terrifying containment breach in an InGen lab, where a worker is trapped with a massive domed-nose creature resembling a xenomorph. Scarlett Johansson’s character visits a remote island where dozens of dinosaur species still survive, and her team appears to be tracking down the escaped mosasaurus, which attacks their ship. A final scene revealed that the new InGen creature has made it into the wild.

Nobody 2 – August 15, 2025

Without introduction, the trailer for Nobody 2 played to surprise and delight. Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, this time trying to enjoy a peaceful family vacation - until revenge comes calling again.

Him – September 19, 2025

Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers introduced the first trailer for this sports horror film produced by Jordan Peele. Tyriq plays a rising college athlete who turns to his sports idol (Wayans) after a setback, only to discover a sinister secret to success. The trailer features demonic imagery and a chilling tone, suggesting a Faustian twist on mentorship.

Wicked: For Good – November 21, 2025

The cast and creative team - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu, and Marc Platt - returned to the CinemaCon stage to preview Wicked: For Good. They discussed the continuation of the story into the second act, which goes beyond the events of The Wizard of Oz and introduces moments not seen in the original stage musical. A reel of footage - some new, some previously shown - highlighted Glinda standing on a balcony in the Emerald City wearing a white wedding dress, calling out into the night for Elphaba. Elphaba appears behind her, setting the stage for a tense confrontation.

A distorted remix of “No Good Deed" underscored the first half of the teaser, with visuals that included Elphaba flying above the Emerald City and skywriting the phrase "Our Wizard Lies." A deleted flashback scene from Part One - where Glinda places her head on Elphaba’s shoulder - was included as the music transitioned into "For Good," hinting that this moment could appear in Part Two.

Other glimpses included Glinda ascending a spiral staircase in her iconic pink dress (presumably moments after her friend melts), Glinda walking down the aisle in her white wedding dress, and Fiyero waiting at the altar in his guard uniform. We saw a close-up of Dorothy’s silver slippers, Munchkins posting witch-warning flyers around Munchkinland, and Dorothy with her companions meeting the Wizard. One shot gave us a clear view of the Cowardly Lion’s face as they’re told to retrieve the Wicked Witch’s broomstick.

A colorful dance sequence inside the Wizard’s chamber - presumably set to the number "Wonderful" - featured shifting rainbow lighting and Glinda’s involvement, differing from the musical’s staging. One of the few spoken moments featured an emotional callback to the stage show:

Elphaba: "You’re the only friend I’ve ever had."

Glinda: "And I’ve had so many friends."

The entire segment reaffirmed the filmmakers’ intention to expand upon the source material, honoring its legacy while elevating the emotional arc of the story for cinema.

DreamWorks Animation

The Bad Guys 2 – August 1, 2025

Voice actors Awkwafina and Craig Robinson introduced a new trailer for the sequel, which picks up where the first film left off with the gang trying to stay reformed - but clearly struggling as they encounter “The Bad Girls."

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie – September 26, 2025

The hit Netflix preschool series hits the big screen in a live-action/animation hybrid. Gabby (alongside her grandmother, played by Gloria Estefan) visits Catfrancisco, where an evil cat-collector (Kristen Wiig) nabs the magical dollhouse.

Focus Features

The Phoenician Scheme – May 30, 2025 (limited), June 6, 2025 (wide)

Wes Anderson returns with this stylish comedy-drama about a wealthy patriarch who leaves his fortune to the youngest of his ten children - a nun. The trailer, presented in Academy ratio with bold colors, featured Benicio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera, among others.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – September 12, 2025

The beloved Crawley family returns for a final cinematic bow. A trailer revealed scenes at a horse race in 1930, what appeared to be Times Square, and a stage performance. A tear-jerking shot showed the family and staff gathered outside the Abbey to say farewell to the landmark

Bugonia – November 7, 2025

Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest reunites him with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in a conspiracy theory about a corporate CEO whose employees believe she’s an alien queen. The teaser likened corporate drones to bees and featured eerie shots of Emma Stone being shaved bald.

Blumhouse

MEGAN 2.0 – June 27, 2025

Violet McGraw returned to promote the sequel to the viral hit. MEGAN 2.0 features a new AI character named Amelia who goes rogue, prompting MEGAN’s resurrection. The trailer featured Britney Spears’ “Oops!... I Did It Again," and 30 dancers dressed as MEGAN performed a hybrid of the music video choreography and MEGAN’s signature jerky movements on stage before it screened.

Black Phone 2 – October 17, 2025

Madeline McGraw, recipient of the CinemaCon Rising Star award, appeared to promote her return as Gwen. A teaser revealed the same chilling tone, with the director returning to finish a story he didn’t want to leave behind.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – December 2025

Jason Blum, dressed as Freddy Fazbear, thanked exhibitors for the first film’s success and confirmed that the sequel will be theatrical-only. A teaser explored the backstory behind the animatronics’ murderous behavior.

SOULM8TE – January 8, 2026

Jason Blum and James Wan introduced this twisted take on the MEGAN concept. A lonely man buys a lifelike adult doll named Sarah, who turns homicidally jealous when he falls for a real woman. The teaser, set to “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" by Todrick Hall, teased a campy horror vibe clearly aimed at queer audiences, just like the MEGAN films.

Coming Soon (Teased Projects)

During the showcase, Universal executives teased several high-profile projects on the horizon for 2026, though no footage or official titles were revealed.

Untitled Stephen Spielberg Film – Teased by Jim Orr as a major release for June 2026, a “return to form" for the legendary director.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey – Teased as a July 2026 release.

– Teased as a July 2026 release. The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 – Sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie , teased for April 2026.

, teased for April 2026. Minions 3 – Expected in July 2026.

Shrek 5 – Scheduled for December 2026, marking the return of the beloved DreamWorks franchise.

And that’s a wrap on Universal! Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com this week for more coverage from CinemaCon.