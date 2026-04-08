"Games of Thrones" / "X-Men" Actor Peter Dinklage Joins Cast of FX's "Alien: Earth" for Season 2

If you're anything like me, you probably can't wait for the return of the science-fiction / horror series Alien: Earth, which was created by Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley for the Disney-owned FX basic cable network. Well today we got some very interesting casting news about the show, bringing a beloved actor to the Alien franchise.

What's happening:

In an exclusive story from Deadline, the Hollywood trade publication revealed that actor Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Station Agent, X-Men: Days of Future Past) has been added to the cast of FX's Alien: Earth for the show's second season.

Alien: Earth is a spinoff of the Alien franchise that started with 1979's original Ridley Scott movie Alien, followed by James Cameron's Aliens in 1986, David Fincher's Alien 3 in in 1992, and other recent sequels / prequels such as Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Alien: Romulus.

Peter Dinklage has won four Primetime Emmy Awards in the category of Supporting Actor for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019. He has also popped up in other FX series like Nip/Tuck and The Lowdown.

Production on the second season of Alien: Earth is set to begin in May.

You can watch the first season in its entirety via FX On Hulu.

More FX News:

Actress Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story for that show's landmark 13th season.

A new comedy pilot entitled Hopeless is in development at the network from co-creator Rob Mac.

Shogun season 2 has also added five new cast members as production on that series gets back underway.