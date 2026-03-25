FX in Early Development on New Comedy Pilot "Hopeless" from Rob Mac
Writer and director Jeff Chan is also involved in the project.
Early development has begun on a new comedy pilot from Jeff Chan and Rob Mac at FX.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports on the development of the new project, which is has 20th Television set as the studio and is titled Hopeless.
- Hopeless follows two people who fall into a chaotic romance when one of them uses the other’s phone number as the fake she gives out at bars.
- In addition to Mac, Jackie Cohn executive produces through the former’s More Better Productions banner.
- FX has served as a home to Mac's projects, specifically his popular series with Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham, and the long-running It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
- He'll also be starring in and executive producing the upcoming FX series Far Cry from Noah Hawley.
- Meanwhile, Chan is a writer and director whose credits include directing episodes of Netflix’s XO, Kitty, Prime Video’s hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, and The CW’s Kung Fu.
More Disney TV News:
- Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are officially exiting Grey's Anatomy as series regulars.
- Meagan Good and Durrell "Tank" Babbs have joined the cast of the fourth season of Hulu's Reasonable Doubt.
- Disney+ has announced The Koreans, a high-stakes spy drama reimagining of The Americans set against the political upheaval of 1990s South Korea.
- The Punisher will return for "One Last Kill" in a Marvel Television Special Presentation on Disney+.
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