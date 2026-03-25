FX in Early Development on New Comedy Pilot "Hopeless" from Rob Mac

Writer and director Jeff Chan is also involved in the project.

Early development has begun on a new comedy pilot from Jeff Chan and Rob Mac at FX.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports on the development of the new project, which is has 20th Television set as the studio and is titled Hopeless.

Hopeless follows two people who fall into a chaotic romance when one of them uses the other’s phone number as the fake she gives out at bars.

In addition to Mac, Jackie Cohn executive produces through the former’s More Better Productions banner.

FX has served as a home to Mac's projects, specifically his popular series with Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham, and the long-running It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

He'll also be starring in and executive producing the upcoming FX series Far Cry from Noah Hawley.

Meanwhile, Chan is a writer and director whose credits include directing episodes of Netflix’s XO, Kitty, Prime Video’s hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, and The CW’s Kung Fu.

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