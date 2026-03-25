FX in Early Development on New Comedy Pilot "Hopeless" from Rob Mac

Writer and director Jeff Chan is also involved in the project.
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Early development has begun on a new comedy pilot from Jeff Chan and Rob Mac at FX.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports on the development of the new project, which is has 20th Television set as the studio and is titled Hopeless.
  • Hopeless follows two people who fall into a chaotic romance when one of them uses the other’s phone number as the fake she gives out at bars. 
  • In addition to Mac, Jackie Cohn executive produces through the former’s More Better Productions banner.
  • FX has served as a home to Mac's projects, specifically his popular series with Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham, and the long-running It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
  • He'll also be starring in and executive producing the upcoming FX series Far Cry from Noah Hawley.
  • Meanwhile, Chan is a writer and director whose credits include directing episodes of Netflix’s XO, Kitty, Prime Video’s hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, and The CW’s Kung Fu.

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