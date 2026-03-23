Shōgun Season 2 Adds Five New Cast Members as Production Gets Underway

The Emmy-winning FX drama expands its world with new characters as the story continues over a decade later

The world of Shōgun is expanding once again, and the stakes are only getting higher.

What’s Happening:

Following its record-breaking first season, FX’s global hit drama Shōgun is officially deep into production on Season 2, and with it comes a wave of new talent joining the already star-studded cast. As the series prepares to return to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, fans can expect a bold continuation of the sweeping, historically inspired saga that captivated audiences worldwide.

Joining Season 2 are: Risei Kukihara as “Gabriel” Ryô Satô as “Rin” Seishiro Nishida as “Jōshin” Mantaro Koichi as “Saitō” Takashi Yamaguchi as “Kanō”



These additions bring a mix of rising stars and seasoned performers, further enriching the series’ commitment to authenticity and layered storytelling.

Among them, Kukihara marks his first major role, while Satô and Nishida bring strong theater and film backgrounds. Yamaguchi, a veteran actor with decades of experience, adds international depth with credits spanning Hollywood and Japanese productions.

Season 2 of Shōgun is set over a decade after the events of Season 1, continuing the intertwined journeys of two men from vastly different worlds. The new chapter promises to build on the political intrigue, cultural clashes, and personal stakes that defined the first season.

Returning cast includes Emmy-winning lead Hiroyuki Sanada, alongside Cosmo Jarvis and Fumi Nikaidô, plus a wide ensemble of returning and newly introduced characters.

Season 1 of Shōgun didn’t just make waves, it made history. The series won 18 Emmy Awards, the most ever for a single season, became FX’s first show to win Outstanding Drama Series, Earned historic wins for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Adapted from Shōgun, the series quickly became a global phenomenon, praised for its cinematic storytelling, cultural depth, and powerful performances.

Filming for Season 2 is currently underway in Vancouver, signaling that the next chapter is well on its way. With casting led by Emmy-winning duo Kei Kawamura and Laura Schiff, expectations are high for another award-worthy season.

As the story leaps forward in time, fans can anticipate new alliances, shifting power dynamics, and the continued evolution of a world where survival depends on strategy, loyalty, and fate.

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