FX’s "Welcome to Wrexham" Renewed for Three More Seasons, Extending Through 2029

“When we launched Welcome to Wrexham, we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries. This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC: “A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history. We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”