FX’s "Welcome to Wrexham" Renewed for Three More Seasons, Extending Through 2029
You'll be able to catch Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac, and the Red Dragons for at least 3 more years!
FX’s Emmy winning docu-series Welcome to Wrexham is getting a three-season renewal that will take the series through its eighth season by 2029.
What’s Happening:
- FX's Welcome to Wrexham has been renewed for three more seasons, extending the docuseries through an eighth season, expected in 2029 on FXX and Hulu.
- The series follows Rob Mac (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) as they take on running the third oldest professional football club in the world, which originally premiered in 2022.
- The fifth season premieres on Thursday, May 14, with two episodes available on FXX, Hulu (U.S.), and Disney+ (internationally), with new episodes dropping weekly.
- Season five follows Wrexham AFC’s historic quest for promotion to the Premier League after three consecutive promotions.
- All previous seasons are now streaming on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney+ (internationally).
- The series is executive produced by Rob Mac, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey, and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas.
- Produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Boardwalk Pictures.
What They’re Saying:
- Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment: “When we launched Welcome to Wrexham, we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries. This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”
- Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC: “A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history. We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”
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