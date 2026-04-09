86th Annual Peabody Awards: Disney Earns 12 Nominations

Several Disney projects have earned nominations at the prestigious Peabody Awards, highlighting the company’s commitment to impactful storytelling across film, television, and streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Peabody Awards are prestigious honors recognizing excellence in broadcasting, digital media, and storytelling.

Established in 1940 and administered by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, the awards celebrate content that is impactful, socially relevant, and creatively outstanding across television, radio, podcasts, and online platforms.

2026 brings in the 86th annual honors, with nominations being announced today, April 9th.

Disney has several projects nominated for this year’s set of awards.

Winners are set to be announced on April 23rd, with a celebratory ceremony set to take place in Los Angeles on May 31st.

Let’s take a look at the nominees and see what the jurors have to say about each project:

ARTS

Sly Lives! (a.k.a. The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu, Onyx Collective)

"This documentary explores the life and legacy of Sly Stone and his groundbreaking band, Sly & the Family Stone, while delving into the broader themes of the pressures and complexities faced by Black artists navigating success. Through interviews with other influential artists, the film highlights the emotional and societal burdens that accompany their achievements, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding in celebrating their contributions to music and culture."

ENTERTAINMENT

Andor (Disney+)

"Lucasfilm’s political thriller series serves as a prequel to the Star Wars film “Rogue One,” chronicling the transformation of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from a cynical bystander to a pivotal rebel hero against the totalitarian Empire, while exploring the personal sacrifices and choices that fuel a revolution. The series emphasizes hope and the power of collective action, providing a nuanced look at both the rebels and the individuals within the Empire, ultimately highlighting the enduring relevance of its themes of oppression and resistance in today’s world."

Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

"This series, based on a true story, explores the life of Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams), a woman living with terminal cancer who navigates her illness and childhood trauma, blending comedy and profound honesty in a way that challenges traditional narratives around death and sexuality. The creators aimed to portray authentically the complexities of living with cancer by consulting experts and individuals with similar experiences, ultimately depicting a life filled with both struggle and healing, while emphasizing the importance of embracing life’s realities rather than conforming to societal expectations."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

"For more than 23 years, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has used humor and satire to critique powerful figures and reflect American culture, embracing the responsibility of comedy to reveal truths amid political volatility. The show faced unprecedented challenges as President Trump’s second administration came to power, culminating in a brief suspension by ABC (at the behest of the FCC) that sparked a bipartisan defense of free expression on the airwaves, ultimately reinforcing the importance of satire as a vital form of democratic speech."

CHILDREN’S / YOUTH

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney+)

"Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White), a genius teen and protector of her New York City neighborhood, takes on the challenges of superhero life alongside her massive partner, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore). This animated series combines vibrant visuals and original music to tell relatable coming-of-age stories that emphasize themes of honesty, friendship, and community empowerment, all while ensuring diverse representation through collaboration with organizations dedicated to authenticity."

NEWS

Los Angeles Burning (ABC News and KABC, Los Angeles)

"Reporters from both the local and national ABC News organizations mobilized across Los Angeles for thorough, on-the-scene coverage of the catastrophic fires of January 2025, even as two dozen of the local reporters were evacuated from their own homes and two had homes that burned to the ground. The coverage was crucial to residents trying to decide when to leave and when to return, while continuing coverage highlighted preparedness, environmental justice, infrastructure, and lasting effects."

Restrained (ABC / KMBC 9 - Hearst Media)

"A KMBC 9 investigation revealed that at least 102 individuals across 29 states died or were injured due to the misuse of restraint chairs by law enforcement, often involving excessive force such as beating or tasing restrained inmates, highlighting significant gaps in training and policy. Following the investigation, more than 50 sheriffs in Missouri and Kansas updated their restraint policies, and the National Institute for Jail Operations recommended the content for national training, signaling a push for reform in how restraint systems are managed in correctional facilities."

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

"Journalist Mariana van Zeller investigates the world’s most dangerous black markets, exploring various underworlds such as fentanyl trafficking, illegal street racing, and bride smuggling, to uncover the complexities of the multitrillion-dollar shadow economy. In her episodes, she highlights critical issues, including anti-LGBTQ+ violence and human trafficking, revealing how organized crime and exploitation operate globally."



DOCUMENTARIES

Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything (Hulu)

"This film showcases the groundbreaking career of Barbara Walters, the first woman to anchor a network news broadcast, highlighting her transformation of journalism through powerful interviews and her ability to confront authority with empathy. Directed by Jackie Jesko, the film combines archival footage and insights from notable figures to reveal Walters’ personal struggles and triumphs, ultimately illustrating the complexities of her pioneering role in a male-dominated field and the ongoing challenges women face in media today."

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (National Geographic)

"Centering the experiences of New Orleans’ predominantly Black communities during and after Hurricane Katrina, this documentary series emphasizes personal accounts from those directly affected rather than sensationalized media narratives. The series highlights systemic inequities and the government’s failures, revealing how the storm exacerbated existing social injustices while providing a platform for local voices to reclaim their story and share resilience, grief, and wisdom for future generations."

Love+War (National Geographic)

"'Love+War' profiles Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario, exploring her experiences in war zones while balancing the complexities of her home life. The film illustrates how her powerful images not only document the human cost of conflict but also drive social change, emphasizing the ethical responsibilities of journalism and highlighting the universal struggle between ambition and familial obligations."

Southpaw—The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott (ESPN)

"Jim Abbott, born without a right hand, defied the odds to become a celebrated baseball pitcher, achieving fame in the Major Leagues and notably pitching a no-hitter for the New York Yankees in 1993. His journey, marked by struggles with being a reluctant role model, continues to inspire and resonate with disabled and limb-different individuals worldwide, making “Southpaw” a powerful narrative about ingenuity and identity."

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