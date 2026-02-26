The Walt Disney Company Leads 24th Annual VES Awards, Propelled by 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Disney studios collected multiple top honors across feature and episodic categories, showcasing dominance in both digital and practical visual effects.

20th Century Studios' Avatar: Fire and Ash led a multitude of top-tier wins at the 24th Annual Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards in Los Angeles,

What’s Happening:

  • On Wednesday, February 25, the global VFX community gathered at The Beverly Hilton to recognize the year's best work across 25 categories in film, television, and emerging media.
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash dominated the evening with a total of seven awards, including the highest honor of the night: Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature.
  • The Disney+ series Andor captured two critical episodic awards.
  • Walt Disney Animation Studios earned a victory for Zootopia 2, winning Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature for its highly detailed Marsh Market.
  • Wētā Workshop co-founder Sir Richard Taylor, whose studio has been instrumental in Disney's Avatar franchise, was honored with the VES Visionary Award.

Breakdown of The Walt Disney Company Wins

Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios / Lightstorm Entertainment)

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: Richard Baneham, Peter Litvack, Eric Saindon, Nicky Muir, Steve Ingram
  • Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature: Varang: Leader of the Ash Clan (Stephen Clee, Stuart Adcock, Keven Norris, Joseph Kim)
  • Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature: Bridgehead Industrial City (Gianluca Pizzaia, Steve Bevins, Dziga Kaiser, Zsolt Máté)
  • Outstanding CG Cinematography: Steve Deane, A.J. Briones, Zachary Brake, Andrew Moffett
  • Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project: The Windtraders’ Gondola (Michael Smale, Sam Sharplin, Joe W. Churchill, Jacqi Dillon)
  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature: Simulating Pandora (Nicholas James Illingworth, Sarah C. Farmer, James Robinson, Ryan Bowden)
  • Emerging Technology Award: Kora Fire Toolset (Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin, John Edholm, Murali Ramachari, Aleksandr Isakov)

Andor (Lucasfilm)

  • Outstanding Environment in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project: "Welcome to the Rebellion;" The Senate District (John O’Connell, Falk Boje, Hasan Ilhan, Kevin George)
  • Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project: "Who Are You?" (Luke Murphy, Dean Ford, Jody Eltham, Darrell Guyon)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

  • Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature: Marsh Market (Limei Z. Hshieh, Alexander Nicholas Whang, Joshua Fry, Ryan DeYoung)

The Architecture of Immersion: Evaluating Disney's VFX Strategy

  • The technical achievements recognized at the 24th VES Awards show the variety of approaches in The Walt Disney Company's VFX pipelines.
  • On one end of the spectrum, Avatar: Fire and Ash represents the absolute bleeding edge of computational simulation and pure CG generation. The Kora Fire Toolset accurately simulates volumetric fire and ash interactions within a fully digital ecosystem.
  • Lucasfilm's Andor integrates legacy techniques with physical, on-set mechanics grounded in real-world physics, enhanced rather than replaced by digital compositing.

