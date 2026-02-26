The Walt Disney Company Leads 24th Annual VES Awards, Propelled by 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Disney studios collected multiple top honors across feature and episodic categories, showcasing dominance in both digital and practical visual effects.

20th Century Studios' Avatar: Fire and Ash led a multitude of top-tier wins at the 24th Annual Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards in Los Angeles,



What’s Happening:

On Wednesday, February 25, the global VFX community gathered at The Beverly Hilton to recognize the year's best work across 25 categories in film, television, and emerging media.

Avatar: Fire and Ash dominated the evening with a total of seven awards, including the highest honor of the night: Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature.

The Disney+ series Andor captured two critical episodic awards.

Walt Disney Animation Studios earned a victory for Zootopia 2, winning Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature for its highly detailed Marsh Market.

Wētā Workshop co-founder Sir Richard Taylor, whose studio has been instrumental in Disney's Avatar franchise, was honored with the VES Visionary Award.

Breakdown of The Walt Disney Company Wins

Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios / Lightstorm Entertainment)

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: Richard Baneham, Peter Litvack, Eric Saindon, Nicky Muir, Steve Ingram

Richard Baneham, Peter Litvack, Eric Saindon, Nicky Muir, Steve Ingram Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature: Varang: Leader of the Ash Clan (Stephen Clee, Stuart Adcock, Keven Norris, Joseph Kim)

Varang: Leader of the Ash Clan (Stephen Clee, Stuart Adcock, Keven Norris, Joseph Kim) Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature: Bridgehead Industrial City (Gianluca Pizzaia, Steve Bevins, Dziga Kaiser, Zsolt Máté)

Bridgehead Industrial City (Gianluca Pizzaia, Steve Bevins, Dziga Kaiser, Zsolt Máté) Outstanding CG Cinematography: Steve Deane, A.J. Briones, Zachary Brake, Andrew Moffett

Steve Deane, A.J. Briones, Zachary Brake, Andrew Moffett Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project: The Windtraders’ Gondola (Michael Smale, Sam Sharplin, Joe W. Churchill, Jacqi Dillon)

The Windtraders’ Gondola (Michael Smale, Sam Sharplin, Joe W. Churchill, Jacqi Dillon) Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature: Simulating Pandora (Nicholas James Illingworth, Sarah C. Farmer, James Robinson, Ryan Bowden)

Simulating Pandora (Nicholas James Illingworth, Sarah C. Farmer, James Robinson, Ryan Bowden) Emerging Technology Award: Kora Fire Toolset (Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin, John Edholm, Murali Ramachari, Aleksandr Isakov)

Andor (Lucasfilm)

Outstanding Environment in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project: "Welcome to the Rebellion;" The Senate District (John O’Connell, Falk Boje, Hasan Ilhan, Kevin George)

"Welcome to the Rebellion;" The Senate District (John O’Connell, Falk Boje, Hasan Ilhan, Kevin George) Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project: "Who Are You?" (Luke Murphy, Dean Ford, Jody Eltham, Darrell Guyon)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature: Marsh Market (Limei Z. Hshieh, Alexander Nicholas Whang, Joshua Fry, Ryan DeYoung)

The Architecture of Immersion: Evaluating Disney's VFX Strategy

The technical achievements recognized at the 24th VES Awards show the variety of approaches in The Walt Disney Company's VFX pipelines.

On one end of the spectrum, Avatar: Fire and Ash represents the absolute bleeding edge of computational simulation and pure CG generation. The Kora Fire Toolset accurately simulates volumetric fire and ash interactions within a fully digital ecosystem.

Lucasfilm's Andor integrates legacy techniques with physical, on-set mechanics grounded in real-world physics, enhanced rather than replaced by digital compositing.

