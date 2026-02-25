"Zootopia 2" Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Film of 2025, Surpassing "A Minecraft Movie"

The Disney animated sequel reaches $424.2M domestic and $1.85B worldwide in just 91 days.

Move over, chicken jockeys, the animals of Zootopia are back on top.

What’s Happening:

Zootopia 2 has officially become the highest-grossing domestic release of 2025, surpassing A Minecraft Movie with a staggering $424.2 million at the U.S. box office.

The animated sequel didn’t just edge past the competition; it skyrocketed ahead, helping The Walt Disney Company celebrate one of its biggest theatrical victories in recent years.

As of its 91st day in theaters, Zootopia 2 has amassed: $424.2M domestic $1.425B international $1.85B worldwide total



Notably, $337.9 million of the domestic total was earned in 2025, firmly cementing it as the year’s box office champion.

Zootopia 2 is The Walt Disney Company’s second highest Thanksgiving opening ever domestically, behind only Moana 2. Disney holds 9 of the Top 10 Thanksgiving openings of all time.

In addition to its commercial success, Zootopia 2 has earned widespread critical acclaim with a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and recognition across every major animation awards body, including nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Both Zootopia 2 and A Minecraft Movie followed similar theatrical trajectories, each taking roughly three months to reach their final tallies. But Zootopia 2 reached its milestone in 91 days, proving that strong marketing and repeat family viewing remain powerful forces in theatrical releases.

The original Zootopia was already a cultural and commercial phenomenon, blending buddy-cop humor with sharp social commentary. Families returned. Adults came back for repeat viewings. International audiences embraced the franchise once again.

For Disney, the milestone represents more than bragging rights. After years of theatrical uncertainty across the industry, Zootopia 2 reinforces that animated event films can still dominate worldwide box office charts.

Outpacing a major video game adaptation like A Minecraft Movie also signals something larger: original animated universes, especially those with beloved legacy characters, remain formidable box office contenders.

