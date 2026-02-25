"Zootopia 2" Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Film of 2025, Surpassing "A Minecraft Movie"
The Disney animated sequel reaches $424.2M domestic and $1.85B worldwide in just 91 days.
Move over, chicken jockeys, the animals of Zootopia are back on top.
What’s Happening:
- Zootopia 2 has officially become the highest-grossing domestic release of 2025, surpassing A Minecraft Movie with a staggering $424.2 million at the U.S. box office.
- The animated sequel didn’t just edge past the competition; it skyrocketed ahead, helping The Walt Disney Company celebrate one of its biggest theatrical victories in recent years.
- As of its 91st day in theaters, Zootopia 2 has amassed:
- $424.2M domestic
- $1.425B international
- $1.85B worldwide total
- Notably, $337.9 million of the domestic total was earned in 2025, firmly cementing it as the year’s box office champion.
- Zootopia 2 is The Walt Disney Company’s second highest Thanksgiving opening ever domestically, behind only Moana 2. Disney holds 9 of the Top 10 Thanksgiving openings of all time.
- In addition to its commercial success, Zootopia 2 has earned widespread critical acclaim with a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and recognition across every major animation awards body, including nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics’ Choice Awards.
- Both Zootopia 2 and A Minecraft Movie followed similar theatrical trajectories, each taking roughly three months to reach their final tallies. But Zootopia 2 reached its milestone in 91 days, proving that strong marketing and repeat family viewing remain powerful forces in theatrical releases.
- The original Zootopia was already a cultural and commercial phenomenon, blending buddy-cop humor with sharp social commentary. Families returned. Adults came back for repeat viewings. International audiences embraced the franchise once again.
- For Disney, the milestone represents more than bragging rights. After years of theatrical uncertainty across the industry, Zootopia 2 reinforces that animated event films can still dominate worldwide box office charts.
- Outpacing a major video game adaptation like A Minecraft Movie also signals something larger: original animated universes, especially those with beloved legacy characters, remain formidable box office contenders.
