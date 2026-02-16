Go Wild! The "Zootopia" 10th Anniversary Collection is Here!

You need to "'Buy' Everything!"

It’s hard to believe, but Disney’s Zootopia celebrates its 10th anniversary this year! In honor of the big milestone, Disney Store has a new merchandise collection that we’re pretty sure will have fans going wild! And if that’s not enough, there are also exclusive RSVLTS Zootopia styles only available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

10 years ago, Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and a world full of talking animals came into our lives as Disney introduced audiences to Zootopia. Now that the film is celebrating a decade of entertainment, Disney Store is dropping a new merchandise collection.

Guests visiting the online retailer can pick up a fun assortment of apparel, accessories, and collectibles featuring characters like: Judy Hopps Nick Wilde Flash Gazelle Chief Bogo Clawhauser And More!

Fashion brand RSVLTS is also joining the fun with Disney Store exclusive styles inspired by the film. Their signature Kunuflex button down shirts feature comfy 4-way stretch material decorated with allover patterns of characters and icons from the movie.

The Zootopia 10th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $19.99-$72.00.

Gazelle Rhinestone T-Shirt for Women – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Mug With Spoon – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia Soup Mug and Wooden Spoon Set | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Pom Pom Flair Bag Charm – Zootopia | Disney Store

RSVLTS

Zootopia Frames Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Exclusive | Disney Store

Zootopia Signage Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Exclusive | Disney Store

