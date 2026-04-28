Disney's Toast to Television Event Brought Together Talent from ABC, Disney+, FX, Hulu and More

The stars of TV shows from across Disney platforms appeared together at this early For Your Consideration event.

With the early push for Emmy nominations underway, The Walt Disney Company held a special event for a huge amount of their TV series from across various networks, cable channels and streaming services, such as ABC, FX, Hulu, and Disney+, with cast and creators from many of the series appearing in person.

What's Happening:

Called Disney's Toast to Television, the event wa s held Monday night at Soho House Holloway in Los Angeles.

s held Monday night at Soho House Holloway in Los Angeles. Talent from numerous Disney-affiliated series, specials, documentaries and telefilms were present, representing projects like Paradise, Alien: Earth, Wonder Man, Scrubs, The Testaments, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy and much more.

You can check out a sampling of photos from the event below.