Disney's Toast to Television Event Brought Together Talent from ABC, Disney+, FX, Hulu and More

The stars of TV shows from across Disney platforms appeared together at this early For Your Consideration event.
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With the early push for Emmy nominations underway, The Walt Disney Company held a special event for a huge amount of their TV series from across various networks, cable channels and streaming services, such as ABC, FX, Hulu, and Disney+, with cast and creators from many of the series appearing in person.

What's Happening:

  • Called Disney's Toast to Television, the event was held Monday night at Soho House Holloway in Los Angeles.
  • Talent from numerous Disney-affiliated series, specials, documentaries and telefilms were present, representing projects like Paradise, Alien: Earth, Wonder Man, Scrubs, The Testaments, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy and much more.
  • You can check out a sampling of photos from the event below.

Sterling K. Brown ("Paradise")

Sarah Esberg, Kaitlin Olson, and Drew Goddard ("High Potential")

Lucy Halliday and Chase Infiniti ("The Testaments")

Sydney Chandler ("Alien: Earth")

Donald Faison ("Scrubs")

Brittany Snow ("Murdaugh: Death in the Family")

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaih ("Deli Boys")

Sam Witwer and Matt Michnovetz ("Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord")

Abby Elliot ("The Bear")

K.J. Steinberg and Monica Lewinsky ("The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox")

Josh Gad ("Wonder Man")

William Stanford Davis, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Chris Perfetti ("Abbott Elementary")

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds ("Welcome to Wrexham")

Scott Speedman ("R.J. Decker")

Eiza González ("Mick & Nick & Nick & Alice")

Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. ("Grey's Anatomy"_

Kat Dennings ("Shifting Gears")

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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