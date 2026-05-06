Philly Gets Spicy Again as "Deli Boys" Returns for Its Second Season on Hulu
The Onyx Collective comedy series returns on May 28.
Turns out inheriting a criminal empire was the easy part. The Deli Boys are returning later this month for a brand-new season on Hulu, for which the trailer has just debuted.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has released the trailer for the second season of the Onyx Collective series Deli Boys ahead of its debut on May 28.
- This season on Deli Boys, the Dars are drowning in dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling. Enter Max Sugar: casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship. Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, Mir tries to expand DarCo without blowing it up, and Philly D.A. Andrew Chadwater hopes one big bust will make him mayor.
- Joining the cast, in addition to the previously announced Fred Armisen, are recurring guest stars Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Lily Singh (The Muppets Mayhem).
- Queer Eye alum Tan France will return to the series as the British Pakistani crime mobster Zubair with ties to the criminal underworld.
- Deli Boys was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions.
More Hulu News:
- Yes, chef! The Bear returns this June for its fifth and final season on FX and Hulu, with a surprise flashback episode already streaming.
- Hank Hill and his buddies in Arlen, TX will be back on our screens soon, as Hulu has revealed a July season premiere date for King of the Hill.
- Could Family Guy be returning to a galaxy far, far away for another spoof? A new tease from Hulu on social media seems to indicate that’s a possibility.
- Reality star turned Broadway starlet Whitney Leavitt will be leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after Season 5.
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