Philly Gets Spicy Again as "Deli Boys" Returns for Its Second Season on Hulu

The Onyx Collective comedy series returns on May 28.
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Turns out inheriting a criminal empire was the easy part. The Deli Boys are returning later this month for a brand-new season on Hulu, for which the trailer has just debuted.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has released the trailer for the second season of the Onyx Collective series Deli Boys ahead of its debut on May 28.
  • This season on Deli Boys, the Dars are drowning in dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling. Enter Max Sugar: casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship. Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, Mir tries to expand DarCo without blowing it up, and Philly D.A. Andrew Chadwater hopes one big bust will make him mayor.
  • Joining the cast, in addition to the previously announced Fred Armisen, are recurring guest stars Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Lily Singh (The Muppets Mayhem).
  • Queer Eye alum Tan France will return to the series as the British Pakistani crime mobster Zubair with ties to the criminal underworld. 
  • Deli Boys was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions.

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