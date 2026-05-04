Lights Out: Whitney Leavitt Leaving "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"

Don't worry, you'll still see some more of Leavitt in the show's upcoming fifth season.

Reality star turned Broadway starlet Whitney Leavitt will be leaving the show that put her name on the map.

What's Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whitney Leavitt has decided to leave the cast of Hulu's hit reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

She announced the decision during her final performance in Chicago on Broadway on Sunday.

Leavitt will appear in the upcoming fifth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which recently resumed filming after a pause due to allegations of domestic violence.

Cameras had already captured content for the fifth season of Mormon Wives before the pause, with the cast notably visiting Leavitt for one of her February performances in Chicago.

It is unknown at this time whether Leavitt will be considered a full-time cast member or simply a guest for Season 5.

Leavitt has been a part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since the show launched in September 2024. She then went on to memorably appear on Dancing with the Stars, before joining Chicago as Roxie Hart.

Her next step will see her make her feature film debut in a holiday rom-com for Ninth House Productions.

Mormon Wives Expand to Orange County:

During Hulu's recent Get Real event, a new spinoff to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was announced, that will follow a new set of Mormon ladies in Orange County, California.

Hulu also revealed the cast for the new spin-off: Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

DaPron is the sister of original series star Mayci Neeley, while Ovard is a popular YouTuber who has gained stardom and maintained a presence online.