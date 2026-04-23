New "Mormon Wives" Spin-Off Headed to Orange County Later This Year
Dear Sister, #MomTok is on approach.
A new series and a new set of wives are coming to Hulu later this year, with the new spin-off, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
What's Happening:
- At the second Get Real House event hosted by Hulu, the streaming platform confirmed the long-rumored new spin-off of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the new The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County follows "A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County that collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok. This is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.”
- Along with confirming the new series, Hulu also revealed the cast for the new spin-off: Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.
- DaPron is the sister of original series star Mayci Neeley, while Ovard is a popular YouTuber who has gained stardom and maintained a presence online.
- Some fans are surprised to notice that Jen Affleck is notably missing from the revealed cast list, as People previously reported that she would be the only castmember from the main series to make the jump to the new show.
- The new series is set to debut on Hulu later this year.
More(mon) Drama:
- The new series reveal comes a day after Hulu had confirmed that the original series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, would be resuming production after being paused in response to off-screen drama surrounding cast member Taylor Frankie Paul.
- Now resuming production on their fifth season, filming was halted shortly after the debut of season four, as allegations of domestic assault surrounding Paul had surfaced.
- The drama carried over to the March 22nd debut of the current season of The Bachelorette, which was slated to star to the reality personality.
- As more details erupted around the situation, ABC abruptly pulled the plug on the season of the series, cancelling it, with many spoilers spreading online shortly after of who Paul ultimately chose.
- With that decision being made, many fans of the original series were left in suspense until yesterday - perfectly timed just ahead of the Get Real event - seemingly so that the doubt wouldn't cast a shadow over the big reveals of the showcase.
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