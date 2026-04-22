"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Set to Resume Production After Taylor Frankie Paul Controversy

Hulu confirms Season 5 will move forward following a pause tied to off-screen drama, though questions remain about Taylor Frankie Paul’s return.

After months of headlines, speculation, and off-screen drama, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is officially preparing to roll cameras once again.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Hulu has confirmed that production on Season 5 will resume following a pause earlier this year tied to controversy surrounding cast member Taylor Frankie Paul. While the streamer has not announced a specific restart date, the update signals a return to business for one of its buzziest reality series, just as Disney gears up for its upcoming “Get Real” unscripted showcase.

Filming was halted shortly after Season 4 debuted, as allegations of domestic assault involving Paul surfaced, creating immediate uncertainty around the show’s future.

The situation intensified online, with widespread attention on both the cast and the production itself. Domestic charges against Paul were later dropped following an investigation connected to an incident involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

In the aftermath, Paul has publicly stated she plans to share more about her healing process.

What remains unclear is whether Paul will return in front of the camera when production resumes. Her involvement moving forward is a key question for fans, particularly as the series has largely centered around the interpersonal dynamics and controversies within its core group.

The ensemble cast, which includes Jessi Draper, Jen Affleck, Miranda Hope, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, and Layla Taylor, has continued to generate headlines even while cameras were down.

Reports of off-screen drama including relationship tensions and shifting friendships suggest that Season 5 could have no shortage of storylines once filming resumes.

Behind the scenes, the series continues to be produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Notably, the main cast members have also taken on executive producer roles, further cementing their influence over the direction of the show.

The timing of this announcement is no coincidence. With Disney’s “Get Real” event set to spotlight its unscripted slate, reaffirming the future of one of Hulu’s most talked-about reality series helps stabilize the narrative around the platform’s programming pipeline.

For viewers, the return of production means one thing: the drama that unfolded off-camera is likely to become central to what unfolds on-screen.

Whether Season 5 leans into redemption arcs, fractured friendships, or entirely new conflicts, the next chapter of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is shaping up to be its most scrutinized yet.

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