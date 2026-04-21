Julianna Margulies Joins the Cast of "Paradise" Season 3

The Emmy-winning actress has a mysterious new role.

Hulu hit Paradise is getting another acclaimed, award-winning cast member, with Julianna Margulies joining the upcoming third season of the Sterling K. Brown-led series.

What's Happening:

The news comes via THR, who reveals Margulies will be part of Paradise Season 3, which was announced in March, but was clearly already in the works for a while given it is already in production now.

Margulies first rose to fame as one of the original cast members on NBC's long-running smash hit ER beginning in 1994, starring in the first six seasons of that series and winning her first Emmy along the way. She'd later return alongside her onscreen love interest, George Clooney, for a guest appearance in the fifteenth and final season of ER in 2009.

Margulies then received even more critical acclaim for her lead role in CBS's The Good Wife from 2009-2016, including winning two more Emmys.

Details on her role in the Dan Fogelman-created Paradise, which usually has plenty of twists and turns in store for its audience, are being kept quiet for now, but this will mark Margulies' return to television following a break after her two-season stint on Apple TV's The Morning Show from 2021-2023.

You can check out Bill Gowsell's review of the recent Paradise Season 2 finale for Laughing Place.

It's not exactly on par with the critically adored TV shows she's done, but I have a soft spot for the cheesy 2002 horror movie Ghost Ship that Margulies starred in, mostly for it's amazing opening sequence (which, alas, the rest of the movie doesn't ever live up to).