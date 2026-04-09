Heading to "Paradise:" Hulu Shares Hit Drama Series is Back in Production for Season 3
Watch the first two seasons on Hulu now!
Hulu’s breakout hit Paradise is already gearing up for a third season, with the series heading back into production.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu’s Paradise, which debuted in January 2025, was a breakout hit for the streaming service.
- Late March, the series wrapped up its second season, and Disney is going full speed ahead with Paradise Season 3 already in the works.
- Shared on the series’ Instagram, fans got a backstage look as the series officially went back into production.
- In the clip, star Sterling K. Brown is behind the camera, fist bumping the cast and crew as they celebrate their return to Paradise.
- Created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown, Paradise follows Secret Service agent Xavier Collins as a protector to former president Cal Bradford (James Marsden) in a picturesque community. When Bradford is killed, Collins becomes a top suspect in his murder.
- Check out the first two seasons of Paradise on Hulu now!
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