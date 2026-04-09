Heading to "Paradise:" Hulu Shares Hit Drama Series is Back in Production for Season 3

Watch the first two seasons on Hulu now!

Hulu’s breakout hit Paradise is already gearing up for a third season, with the series heading back into production.

What’s Happening:

Hulu’s Paradise, which debuted in January 2025, was a breakout hit for the streaming service.

Late March, the series wrapped up its second season, and Disney is going full speed ahead with Paradise Season 3 already in the works.

Shared on the series’ Instagram, fans got a backstage look as the series officially went back into production.

In the clip, star Sterling K. Brown is behind the camera, fist bumping the cast and crew as they celebrate their return to Paradise.

Created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown, Paradise follows Secret Service agent Xavier Collins as a protector to former president Cal Bradford (James Marsden) in a picturesque community. When Bradford is killed, Collins becomes a top suspect in his murder.

Check out the first two seasons of Paradise on Hulu now!

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