Heading to "Paradise:" Hulu Shares Hit Drama Series is Back in Production for Season 3

Watch the first two seasons on Hulu now!
by |
Tags: , , ,

Hulu’s breakout hit Paradise is already gearing up for a third season, with the series heading back into production.

What’s Happening: 

  • Hulu’s Paradise, which debuted in January 2025, was a breakout hit for the streaming service. 
  • Late March, the series wrapped up its second season, and Disney is going full speed ahead with Paradise Season 3 already in the works. 
  • Shared on the series’ Instagram, fans got a backstage look as the series officially went back into production. 
  • In the clip, star Sterling K. Brown is behind the camera, fist bumping the cast and crew as they celebrate their return to Paradise

  • Created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown, Paradise follows Secret Service agent Xavier Collins as a protector to former president Cal Bradford (James Marsden) in a picturesque community. When Bradford is killed, Collins becomes a top suspect in his murder.
  • Check out the first two seasons of Paradise on Hulu now!

Read More Hulu:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber