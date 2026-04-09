Kevin Bacon Leads Hulu’s Gritty Drama Pilot "Southern Bastards"

Wake up and smell the bacon!
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Hulu’s upcoming drama pilot Southern Bastards has cast Kevin Bacon as its lead, joining a powerhouse team including director Reinaldo Marcus Green and executive producers Ryan Coogler, Bill Dubuque, and Nia DaCosta.

What’s Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter is sharing that Hulu’s drama pilot Southern Bastards has cast Kevin Bacon as its lead.
  • The project is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Jason Aaron and Jason LaTour.
  • The pilot is produced by Disney’s Onyx Collective, POV Entertainment, and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media in association with Fifth Season.
  • Reinaldo Marcus Green will direct the pilot.
  • Bacon plays Earl, a tough but humble Army veteran and son of Craw County’s legendary Sheriff Bert, seeking to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
  • Executive producers include Bill Dubuque, Nia DaCosta, Green, Aaron, LaTour, and representatives from POV and Proximity Media.
  • Co-executive producers are Proximity’s Simone Harris and POV’s Kate Barry, with Proximity executives Hannah Baker and D’Angelo Louis overseeing production.
  • Bacon’s recent credits include Family Movie, Sirens, and The Bondsman.
  • Green’s directing credits include Bob Marley: One Love, Top Boy, and the upcoming Disney+ special The Punisher: One Last Kill.
  • The show follows a military vet entering Craw County, Alabama, who uncovers organized crime led by a high school football coach.
  • Bill Dubuque wrote the teleplay, sharing story credit with Nia DaCosta; Matt Olmstead will serve as showrunner.

Speaking of One Last Kill:

  • Today, April 9th, Marvel fans got their first look at The Punisher: One Last Kill with an official trailer and poster
  • Make sure you check them out in preparation for the special’s May 12th release date. 

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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