Kevin Bacon Leads Hulu’s Gritty Drama Pilot "Southern Bastards"

Wake up and smell the bacon!

Hulu’s upcoming drama pilot Southern Bastards has cast Kevin Bacon as its lead, joining a powerhouse team including director Reinaldo Marcus Green and executive producers Ryan Coogler, Bill Dubuque, and Nia DaCosta.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter is sharing that Hulu’s drama pilot Southern Bastards has cast Kevin Bacon as its lead.

The project is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Jason Aaron and Jason LaTour.

The pilot is produced by Disney’s Onyx Collective, POV Entertainment, and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media in association with Fifth Season.

Reinaldo Marcus Green will direct the pilot.

Bacon plays Earl, a tough but humble Army veteran and son of Craw County’s legendary Sheriff Bert, seeking to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Executive producers include Bill Dubuque, Nia DaCosta, Green, Aaron, LaTour, and representatives from POV and Proximity Media.

Co-executive producers are Proximity’s Simone Harris and POV’s Kate Barry, with Proximity executives Hannah Baker and D’Angelo Louis overseeing production.

Bacon’s recent credits include Family Movie, Sirens, and The Bondsman.

Green’s directing credits include Bob Marley: One Love, Top Boy, and the upcoming Disney+ special The Punisher: One Last Kill.

The show follows a military vet entering Craw County, Alabama, who uncovers organized crime led by a high school football coach.

Bill Dubuque wrote the teleplay, sharing story credit with Nia DaCosta; Matt Olmstead will serve as showrunner.

Speaking of One Last Kill:

Today, April 9th, Marvel fans got their first look at The Punisher: One Last Kill with an official trailer and poster.

Make sure you check them out in preparation for the special’s May 12th release date.

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