Marvel / DC Comics Crossovers Continue with "It's Jeff / Aquaman" Infinity Comic One-Shot Available Now

Recently Marvel Comics and DC Comics have been joining forces once again for new crossover adventures like Deadpool / Batman and Spider-Man / Superman, and now Marvel Unlimited subscribers can access another new crossover entitled It's Jeff / Aquaman, which is an Infinity Comic one-shot exclusive. More information below.

What's happening:

Jeff the Land Shark and Aquaman are teaming up in a new Marvel Comics / DC Comics crossover Infinity Comic one-shot entitled It's Jeff / Aquaman, which is available right now on the Marvel Unlimited subscription service.

It's Jeff / Aquaman is written by Kelly Thompson (It's Jeff Meets Daredevil) and illustrated by Andres Genolet (Black Cat).

The story of this comic involves Ken the Kaiju terrorizes Coney Island in New York, so the newly paired dynamic duo of Marvel's Jeff the Land Shark and DC's Aquaman must unite to save the day.

All fans can redeem the code CROSSOVER26 at the Marvel Unlimited website to snag a digital copy of It's Jeff / Aquaman.

at the Marvel Unlimited website to snag a digital copy of It's Jeff / Aquaman. Another new digital crossover comic entitled Supergirl / Blade also became available today via the DC Universe Infinite subscription service.

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