Venom Unchained Tie-In Series Expands With "Queen In Black"

The Marvel Universe is about to be consumed by something darker and more cosmic than ever before. This summer, an all-new crossover event is set to unleash chaos as gods, symbiotes, and familiar faces collide in a battle that stretches from the far reaches of space to Earth itself.

What’s Happening:

At the center of it all is Queen in Black, a sprawling new storyline from Al Ewing and Iban Coello, spinning directly out of the current run of Venom. The event brings together major players across the Marvel Universe, including Mary Jane Watson in her current role as host of Venom, and Eddie Brock, whose turbulent journey with symbiotes continues to evolve in unpredictable ways. Looming over everything are the powerful forces of Hela and Knull, whose conflict threatens to tear reality apart.

As the event expands, Marvel is building out its story with multiple tie-ins, including Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark, Queen in Black: Hela, and Queen in Black: Thor.

Now, a new three-issue limited series titled Queen in Black: Venom Unchained has been revealed, offering a crucial piece of the puzzle. Written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Juanan Ramírez, the series follows Eddie Brock as he fights his way from imprisonment to the frontlines of the looming war.

Eddie’s situation has taken a dramatic turn following recent events in Venom #256, part of the Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral crossover. After a failed bond, Carnage abandons Eddie in favor of a new host, TORMENT, leaving Brock powerless and imprisoned. It’s a brutal reset for a character who has long defined himself through his connection to symbiotes, and it raises a critical question: who is Eddie Brock without one?

That question becomes the driving force behind Venom Unchained. Trapped behind bars and cut off from the power that once defined him, Eddie must find a way to escape, survive, and ultimately re-enter a world on the brink of destruction. With the Queen in Black’s arrival imminent, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and Eddie’s path forward may require forging a new bond or confronting the consequences of his past alliances.

For Soule, the story represents a natural continuation of Eddie’s increasingly complex arc. After exploring his darker transformation in Eddie Brock: Carnage, the writer now dives deeper into the character’s fractured identity and evolving relationships with symbiotes. It’s a journey that promises both action and introspection, as Eddie grapples with what it truly means to be a host and a hero.

Meanwhile, the larger Queen in Black event positions itself as one of Marvel’s most ambitious recent crossovers, blending cosmic mythology with street-level stakes. With Hela and Knull at the center of the conflict, the story brings together themes of death, power, and duality, setting the stage for a clash between light and darkness that could reshape the Marvel Universe.

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