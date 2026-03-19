"Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar" Miniseries Featuring Mashup X-Men Announced by Marvel Comics

Ever since his first appearance in 2018, Jeff the Land Shark has proven himself to be a breakout Marvel Comics (and Marvel Rivals) character. And now, by popular demand, he's back for his second-ever miniseries coming this summer... and he's bringing some mutant friends along with him. More information below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new five-issue limited series entitled Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar, which is a follow-up to 2025's Jeff the Land Shark miniseries and created by the same writer/artist team of Kelly Thompson (It's Jeff! Meets Daredevil) and Tokitokoro (Love Unlimited Infinity Comic). The cover art, viewable below, is illustrated by Gurihiru (It's Jeff! Halloween Special).

Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar #1 will be released on Wednesday, July 8 and it will see the title character and his friend Ken the Septapus kidnapped by the alien villain Mojo, who is known for putting on gladiator-style television programs in the Mojoverse.

and it will see the title character and his friend Ken the Septapus kidnapped by the alien villain Mojo, who is known for putting on gladiator-style television programs in the Mojoverse. Along for the ride will be new mashups of mutant X-Men characters such as Dazzle Storm, MagikHot, Wolverine-Man, and Rambit. You can see Tokitokoro's concept art for two of those characters below.

What they're saying:

Kelly Thompson: "Jeff [the Land Shark's] second ever mini-series Superstar will find Jeff becoming an inter-galactic celebrity... but at what cost?! Chaos ensues as we mash together classic allies, old enemies, new friends, and heroic acts for a galaxy spanning adventure!"

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