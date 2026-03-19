"Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar" Miniseries Featuring Mashup X-Men Announced by Marvel Comics
Jeff first appeared in "West Coast Avengers" Vol. 3 #6.
Ever since his first appearance in 2018, Jeff the Land Shark has proven himself to be a breakout Marvel Comics (and Marvel Rivals) character. And now, by popular demand, he's back for his second-ever miniseries coming this summer... and he's bringing some mutant friends along with him. More information below.
What's happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced a new five-issue limited series entitled Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar, which is a follow-up to 2025's Jeff the Land Shark miniseries and created by the same writer/artist team of Kelly Thompson (It's Jeff! Meets Daredevil) and Tokitokoro (Love Unlimited Infinity Comic). The cover art, viewable below, is illustrated by Gurihiru (It's Jeff! Halloween Special).
- Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar #1 will be released on Wednesday, July 8 and it will see the title character and his friend Ken the Septapus kidnapped by the alien villain Mojo, who is known for putting on gladiator-style television programs in the Mojoverse.
- Along for the ride will be new mashups of mutant X-Men characters such as Dazzle Storm, MagikHot, Wolverine-Man, and Rambit. You can see Tokitokoro's concept art for two of those characters below.
What they're saying:
- Kelly Thompson: "Jeff [the Land Shark's] second ever mini-series Superstar will find Jeff becoming an inter-galactic celebrity... but at what cost?! Chaos ensues as we mash together classic allies, old enemies, new friends, and heroic acts for a galaxy spanning adventure!"
More Marvel Comics News:
- The Amazing Spider-Man continues its countdown to issue #1000 with two exciting upcoming installments.
- Dramatic twists and turns await Steve Rogers in a future Armageddon tie-in issue of Captain America.
- Eric Goldman breaks down the Marvel Comics Easter Eggs in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.