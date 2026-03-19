"The Amazing Spider-Man" Counts Down to #1000 with Two Exciting Upcoming Issues from Marvel Comics
Who is Spore? What is Aunt May's big secret? Find out in June!
Way back in 1963, seven months after Peter Parks was introduced in that famous issue of Amazing Fantasy, Marvel Comics kicked off The Amazing Spider-Man, giving the popular character his first self-titled solo series. And now, as the comic approaches its one-thousandth issue, Marvel has previewed a couple installments that will build up to the big landmark this summer. See below for more details.
What's happening:
- Marvel Comics has released cover artwork and plot details for The Amazing Spider-Man #30 (Legacy #994 - coming Wednesday, June 3) and #31 (Legacy #995 - June 17) as the countdown to issue #1000 continues.
- Both issues are written by current The Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly (Radioactive Spider-Man). The art in #30 will be provided by Pete Woods (Star Wars) with a cover by Mark Bagley (Daredevil), while the interior and cover artist for #31 is Patrick Gleason (Alien: Black, White, & Blood).
- Issue #30 will introduce a new villain named Spore and pick up some leftover plot threads from the recent "Death Spiral" arc, and #31 will feature "one of the biggest reveals in Spidey history" as Peter Park sits down for a monumental talk with his Aunt May.
What they're saying:
- Joe Kelly: "From the beginning of my run, Nick [Lowe] and I talked about a new villain that harkened back to early Amazing Spider-Man classics. Someone with science based powers, caused by a lab accident, etc. But rather than give this villain an excuse to hate Spider-Man, they would be [decidedly] anti-Peter Parker. Enter Brian Nehring, who not only has a complex childhood past with Peter, but also blames him for the accident that transforms him into Spore! Pete Woods did an amazing job on his design- creepy and modern. He’s a sick puppy… Brian, not Pete… maybe Pete."
- "There is so much to say about this issue [#31]… it’s heartbreaking, for one. Some of the most honest and emotional stuff we’ve done. Pat Gleason delivers a powerhouse performance and captures everything I’d hoped for. It’s also one of those times where you can honestly say ‘this changes everything.’ A family secret comes to light that rocks Peter and May to foundation of their relationship. It’s huge and has ramifications well past issue #1000. I try not to oversell these sort of moments… but this is the big one."
More Marvel Comics News:
- Laughing Place contributor Eric Goldman breaks down the comic book Easter Eggs (and more!) in the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- An exclusive Daredevil: Born Again comic will be available at select Blaze Pizza locations just in time for season 2.
- Wolverine will be pushed to the breaking point in a new storyline coming soon.