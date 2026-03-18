Wolverine Pushed to Breaking Point in Brutal New Marvel Storyline

When Wolverine breaks… things get dangerous. Marvel Comics has revealed new details about the upcoming Wolverine storyline, and it’s not pulling any punches. This June, Logan faces one of the most brutal turning points in his long, battle-scarred history as his iconic claws are shattered in a way fans have never seen before.

What’s Happening:

In Wolverine #21-22, writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Julius Ohta push Wolverine to his absolute limit.

After enduring a relentless series of psychological and physical trials, including a clash with a primal god of Adamantium and being manipulated into believing his mother had returned, Logan finally hits a breaking point. And this time, it’s literal.

His adamantium claws, arguably the defining part of his identity, are shattered, leaving him more vulnerable than ever.

Marvel is teasing this moment as a defeat that will go down in Wolverine history. With his claws snapped down to the bone, Logan is forced into a new and brutal status quo that redefines what it means to be the best there is at what he does.

In Wolverine #21, readers will see the immediate aftermath of this devastating event. Teaming up with Nightcrawler, Logan sets out on a dangerous journey, but what lies ahead may test him in ways even he isn’t prepared for.

By Wolverine #22, things escalate even further. Beaten, broken, and pushed to the edge of survival, Wolverine must fight his way through a gauntlet of enemies. The question isn’t just whether he’ll win, but whether he’ll still be himself by the end of it.

The creative team is promising a darker, more primal Wolverine, one stripped of his usual advantages and forced to rely on instinct alone. It’s a compelling shift that leans into the character’s raw, animalistic nature.

As the tagline warns: when the claws break, the animal becomes the most dangerous.

Fans can also look forward to a range of striking covers celebrating this major turning point, including main covers by Dan Panosian, A foil variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu, and a variant cover by Martín Cóccolo.

Release Dates: Wolverine #21 - On sale June 10 Wolverine #22 - On sale June 24

With high stakes, brutal action, and a dramatically altered Wolverine, this is shaping up to be a must-read chapter for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

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