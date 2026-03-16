Twists and Turns Await Steve Rogers as Armageddon Approaches in "Captain America" #12 from Marvel Comics

(Note: This news article contains SPOILERS for current and upcoming Marvel Comics storylines.)

Readers who have been following the Marvel Comics universe in the aftermath of last year's One World Under Doom crossover event are hopefully paying attention to the current arc of Captain America, because big things are about to happen in that title involving Steve Rogers and a certain Latverian dictator as the buildup to this summer's Avengers: Armageddon event continues.

What's happening:

Today Marvel Comics released the covers and plot synopsis for Captain America (2025) #12, which is due to hit comic book shops on Wednesday, June 24 .

. This issue will continue the buildup to this summer's Avengers: Armageddon crossover event, which launches the same month. It is written by Chip Zdarsky (Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon) with art by Valerio Schiti (The Avengers), who will also provide the main covers. A variant cover for issue #12 by artist Cory Smith (The Amazing Spider-Man) is also viewable below.

Evidently this arc will see the return of Victor Von Doom, AKA Doctor Doom, who sacrificed himself at the end of One World Under Doom to save his beloved goddaughter Valeria Richards, who he accidentally killed during that series' climactic battle.

What they're saying:

Chip Zdarsky: "I love writing Doom. After my first arc with him and Cap, I knew I needed them to meet again! Their dynamic is incredibly fun and this encounter will change both characters for a very long time!"

"I love writing Doom. After my first arc with him and Cap, I knew I needed them to meet again! Their dynamic is incredibly fun and this encounter will change both characters for a very long time!" Official Marvel Comics Synopsis: "After S.H.I.E.L.D.’s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since One World Under Doom, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward Amageddon!"

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