Jeff the Land Shark Crashes Into Hell’s Kitchen in New Daredevil Team-Up Issue

What happens when Marvel’s cutest chaos machine waddles his way into one of the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe? A team-up nobody saw coming but everyone is going to want.





What’s Happening:

Jeff the Land Shark is swimming out of his comfort zone and straight into Hell’s Kitchen! This February, superstar writer Kelly Thompson and fan-favorite artist duo Gurihiru are back with a brand-new one-shot: IT’S JEFF MEETS DAREDEVIL!

The Eisner-winning creative team behind It’s Jeff is taking Marvel’s most adorable troublemaker on his boldest, quirkiest crossover yet. One that pairs sunshine with shadow, snacks with stakes, and one very small shark with one very big hero. The result? A heartwarming, hilarious collision of tone and heroism, all wrapped in Gurihiru’s signature charm.

Written by Kelly Thompson, co-creator of Jeff and beloved architect of the character’s viral rise, the one-shot explores what heroism means through Jeff’s uniquely silly, sweet, and chaotic lens. Thompson explains the thrill of the unexpected pairing: Some people might think Hell's Kitchen rooftops and the darker side of Marvel's street-level crime fighting aren't a great fit for Jeff, but WE say, Jeff goes everywhere. And sometimes that's the challenge—how do we bend Jeff into worlds that aren't so obvious—and how much can Gurihiru and I bend Daredevil to fit Jeff? It's an adventure, and thanks to Jeff's endless charisma, it's pretty much always a fun one.”

Artists Gurihiru, known for their crisp, expressive, irresistibly cute style, breathe new life into Hell’s Kitchen as Jeff leaps (and flops) into Daredevil’s gritty backdrop. Whether he’s tagging along on rooftop patrols or simply causing adorable chaos, Jeff proves that even the darkest corners of Marvel can use a little light.

But that’s not all:

This special issue collects the newest season of the It’s Jeff Infinity Comic in print for the first time, giving fans even more Jeff-packed goodness—from lottery-winning shenanigans to a trip to the groomer to Jeff taking on the Hulk (yes, really).

This special issue collects the newest season of the It’s Jeff Infinity Comic in print for the first time, giving fans even more Jeff-packed goodness—from lottery-winning shenanigans to a trip to the groomer to Jeff taking on the Hulk (yes, really). With Jeff’s popularity exploding thanks to Marvel Rivals and countless viral comic moments, this one-shot marks a major milestone: Jeff officially steps into superhero territory… with Daredevil showing him the ropes.

Fans can also get a first look at Gurihiru’s delightful cover, featuring Jeff popping into Daredevil’s world like the tiny tornado of joy he is.

Whether you’re a long-time Jeff superfan or a Daredevil loyalist curious about this unexpected crossover, IT’S JEFF MEETS DAREDEVIL #1 is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most charming releases of 2025.

Preorder now at your local comic shop and prepare for giggles, heart, and one very brave Land Shark making big waves in Hell’s Kitchen.

More Marvel Comics News: