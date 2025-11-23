Marvel Must Reads: Learn All About the Comics that Inspired "Marvel Cosmic Invasion" with Narrative Designer Yannick Belzil

As we head towards the launch of the new superhero filled video game adventure Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a new episode of Dev Diaries takes fans behind the scenes of the comics that inspired the action.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has released a new episode of Dev Diaries, exploring the creation of their upcoming video game Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

Set to release this December, Marvel Games is inviting gamers into a brand new side-scroller adventure.

The game, developed by Tribute Games, takes tons of inspiration from Marvel Comics in its story telling, which combines a beat ‘em up style video game with a nostalgic, classic arcade aesthetic.

In the fourth installment of their Dev Diaries series, the episode, titled Dev Diaries Episode 4: Must-Read List | MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, takes fans behind the long list of comics used to create the new narrative.

Join Narrative Designer Yannick Belzil as he explores these inspirations and a list of comics fans can read in anticipation of the upcoming video game.

The list includes: Annihilation Omnibus - Trade Paperback (2022) Guardians of the Galaxy (2008-2010) Avengers by Busiek & Perez Omnibus Vol. 1 - Trade Paperback (2023) Beta Ray Bill (2021) X-Men: Mutant Genesis 2.0 - Trade Paperback (2016) X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga (2012) Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet (2016) True Believers: Absolute Carnage - Maximum Carnage (2019) She-Hulk (2022-2023) Sensational She-Hulk (2023-2024)

You can enjoy the full episode below:

Allowing players to choose between 15 playable characters, they will be able to embark on a superhero adventure by themselves or in-person co-op and online co-op.

Playable characters include Captain America, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, Black Panther, Beta Ray Bill, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Invincible Iron Man.

The new game combines Marvel’s cosmic-era comics, including the Annihilation storyline, but also includes earth-based heroes.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to debut on December 1st on Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

For PC gamers looking to try out the new game, Steam is offering a demo version of Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

You can dive into the demo now!

Read More Video Games:

That's the Power of the Keyblade! FiGPiN Releases New Mystery Pack "Kingdom Hearts" Pin Series