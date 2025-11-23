Disneyland Game Rush Receives Nomination for Best Fortnite Island by The Game Awards

We're thrilled to announce Disneyland Game Rush has been nominated for Best Fortnite Island of the Year at #TheGameAwards! 🎮 Cast your vote in Fortnite by visiting island code: 6938-4288-2460 🏝️🏆 Congrats to our fellow nominees! https://t.co/9IOz4h7UaR pic.twitter.com/0jsjYEojrQ