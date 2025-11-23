Disneyland Game Rush Receives Nomination for Best Fortnite Island by The Game Awards
The attraction inspired gaming experience launched on November 6th.
Fortnite’s Disneyland Game Rush has received a nod by The Game Awards, being nominated for Best Fortnite Island of the Year at this year’s ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, Disney invited fans into a virtual world inspired by Disneyland in the hit video game Fortnite.
- Disneyland Game Rush quickly proved to be a great addition to the game’s lineup of custom creator islands, providing Disney fans with gameplay inspired by the resort’s 70 year history.
- Combining classic Fortnite gameplay remixed with the magic of Disneyland, you can:
- Take on Stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- Help Spider-Man control the ever-replicating Spider-Bots at Worldwide Engineering Brigade HQ, inspired by WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
- Relive your Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT memories by infiltrating The Collector’s Fortress.
- Jump into an intergalactic rail race inspired by Space Mountain.
- Creep your way through a spooktacular “scavenger haunt” in the Haunted Mansion.
- Race through a cursed temple just like Indiana Jones Adventure.
- While having a chance to check out the game, I greatly enjoyed Disneyland Game Rush (Check out my full review).
- And, clearly, I wasn’t the only one, as Disney Parks has announced on X that Disneyland Game Rush has been nominated for Best Fortnite Island of the Year at this year’s The Game Awards.
- To vote for this year’s island, you can do so in-game by visiting the island code: 6938-4288-2460.
- Fortnite by Epic Games is free-to-play on PC, mobile, and major gaming consoles.
