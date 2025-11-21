Marvel Comics Announces New "X-Men United" Series, Serving as the Center Point for the Mutant Universe

This will be part of the "Shadows of Tomorrow" era.

Fans of Marvel's mutant universe are going to have a lot of reading to do in the new year. As part of its forthcoming Shadows of Tomorrow initiative, today Marvel Comics announced a new series entitled X-Men United, which will feature a new school called Graymatter Lane.

What's happening:

, which will launch next year. The series will be written by Eve L. Ewing (Exceptional X-Men) and illustrated by Tiago Palma (New Avengers). It will introduce a new school called Graymatter Lane, founded by the mutant character of Emma Frost and featuring teachers such as Wolverine, Magneto, Beast, Rogue, and Storm. As part of the Shadows of Tomorrow initiative, Marvel is calling this new institution "the central hub for mutant interaction across the world and beyond!"

X-Men United #1 will be released on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026 wherever comic books are sold.

What they're saying:

Marvel's Conductor of X Tom Brevoort: "X-Men United forms the center point of the mutant world. Steeped in the tradition of series like Astonishing X-Men and Wolverine & the X-Men, Graymatter Lane is a place where all of the major players in the X world will come together to fight, hook up and hash out their differences. There’ll be action, drama, faces old and new and dangers galore. Which young mutant is critically injured on the first day—and which X-Man is responsible? What secret is uncovered in Sinister’s lab? What distance-separated couple rekindles their connection? And how far will Cyclops go to bring the whole endeavor to the ground?"

Writer Eve L. Ewing: "Working on the X-team for the past couple of years has been some of the most fun I've had writing comics ever. The idea for Graymatter Lane was a collective one, from lots of writers in a room brainstorming, and it's so cool because the psychic space allows for things to be weirder and more surreal, while still building on the classic Xavier's School energy we've all loved for decades."

Artist Tiago Palma: "Unreal! That's how I would sum up the feeling of working on this new chapter of X-Men. And what an honor to get the chance to design the new Graymatter Lane campus. Loved the freedom to really play around with different shapes and super trippy ideas for such an iconic space for the group."

