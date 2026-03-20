Sun-Kissed Heroes Strike a Pose as "Marvel Swimsuit Special" Splashes Back to Shelves

Heat up your summer with Marvel's returning favorite.

Marvel Comics has announced the return of its fan-favorite Marvel Swimsuit Special with a brand-new one-shot arriving this summer.

What's Happening:

The upcoming issue, Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1, follows last year’s revival, Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1.

Hitting shelves in July, the one-shot will feature a mix of tongue-in-cheek stories and pinup artwork showcasing Marvel heroes.

Artists contributing to the issue include Pasqual Ferry, Valerio Schiti, Dan Panosian, Javier Garrón, and Carmen Carnero, among others.

The issue will also include four new comedic stories from across the Marvel Universe: Hulk, She-Hulk, Doc Samson, and Powerlift hit the gym in a story by Cody Ziglar. Namor throws an over-the-top beach party in Atlantis in a story by Daniel Kibblesmith. The X-Men take to the beach in a story by Rainbow Rowell celebrating confidence and diversity. Spider-Man stars in a beach-themed slasher story by Anthony Oliveira.

Cover artwork for the issue will be provided by J. Scott Campbell and John Romita Jr..

More details about Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1 are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

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