Sun-Kissed Heroes Strike a Pose as "Marvel Swimsuit Special" Splashes Back to Shelves
Heat up your summer with Marvel's returning favorite.
Marvel Comics has announced the return of its fan-favorite Marvel Swimsuit Special with a brand-new one-shot arriving this summer.
What's Happening:
- The upcoming issue, Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1, follows last year’s revival, Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1.
- Hitting shelves in July, the one-shot will feature a mix of tongue-in-cheek stories and pinup artwork showcasing Marvel heroes.
- Artists contributing to the issue include Pasqual Ferry, Valerio Schiti, Dan Panosian, Javier Garrón, and Carmen Carnero, among others.
- The issue will also include four new comedic stories from across the Marvel Universe:
- Hulk, She-Hulk, Doc Samson, and Powerlift hit the gym in a story by Cody Ziglar.
- Namor throws an over-the-top beach party in Atlantis in a story by Daniel Kibblesmith.
- The X-Men take to the beach in a story by Rainbow Rowell celebrating confidence and diversity.
- Spider-Man stars in a beach-themed slasher story by Anthony Oliveira.
- Cover artwork for the issue will be provided by J. Scott Campbell and John Romita Jr..
- More details about Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1 are expected to be revealed in the coming months.
More Marvel News:
- A new Daredevil: Born Again featurette teases that the new season is more sinister than anything we've seen yet.
- The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in an incredible number of views in its first 24 hours – becoming the most viewed trailer in history.
- Pick up an exclusive Daredevil: Born Again comic at select Blaze Pizza locations – like Disney Springs – when Season 2 launches next week.
- Marvel Comics is gearing up to release a new limited series ahead of the Disney+ release of X-Men 97 Season 2.