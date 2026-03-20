Sun-Kissed Heroes Strike a Pose as "Marvel Swimsuit Special" Splashes Back to Shelves

Heat up your summer with Marvel's returning favorite.
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Marvel Comics has announced the return of its fan-favorite Marvel Swimsuit Special with a brand-new one-shot arriving this summer.

What's Happening:

  • The upcoming issue, Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1, follows last year’s revivalMarvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1.
  • Hitting shelves in July, the one-shot will feature a mix of tongue-in-cheek stories and pinup artwork showcasing Marvel heroes.
  • Artists contributing to the issue include Pasqual Ferry, Valerio Schiti, Dan Panosian, Javier Garrón, and Carmen Carnero, among others.
  • The issue will also include four new comedic stories from across the Marvel Universe:
    • Hulk, She-Hulk, Doc Samson, and Powerlift hit the gym in a story by Cody Ziglar.
    • Namor throws an over-the-top beach party in Atlantis in a story by Daniel Kibblesmith.
    • The X-Men take to the beach in a story by Rainbow Rowell celebrating confidence and diversity.
    • Spider-Man stars in a beach-themed slasher story by Anthony Oliveira.
  • Cover artwork for the issue will be provided by J. Scott Campbell and John Romita Jr..
  • More details about Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1 are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Cover by J. Scott Campbell

Variant Cover by John Romita Jr.

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