"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Trailer Breaks 24-Hour Viewership Record
Looks like the world is excited to see the continuing adventures of Tom Holland's Spider-Man.
The trailer for Marvel Studios and Sony's latest Spider-Man film brought in an incredible number of views in its first 24 hours – becoming the most viewed trailer in history.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, easily making it the most viewed trailer in movie history.
- The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer also surpassed the 24-hour record set by Grand Theft Auto VI (475 million views), which was previously billed as the biggest video launch of all time upon its 2025 release.
- The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home — which went on to earn $1.9 billion at the global box office in 2021 — generated 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
- Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.
- The film will see at least two returning MCU characters alongside Peter Parker, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.
- The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
- Our own Eric Goldman took a deep dive into the trailer, uncovering some of the Easter Eggs and plot details teased within.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in theaters on July 31, 2026.
More Marvel News:
- Pick up an exclusive Daredevil: Born Again comic at select Blaze Pizza locations – like Disney Springs – when Season 2 launches next week.
- With the imminent return of Daredevil to Disney+, the masked crusader himself, Charlie Cox, will be hosting an all-new Official Podcast.
- Mick Giacchino has reportedly been tapped to provide the score for the upcoming new Marvel series, VisionQuest.
- Marvel Comics is gearing up to release a new limited series ahead of the Disney+ release of X-Men 97 Season 2.